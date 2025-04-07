How to watch Ed Kemper (2025)? Digital release date, platforms, and more

Ed Kemper (2025) is a chilling biographical crime drama directed by Chad Ferrin. It hit select theaters in the US on April 4, 2025, brought to audiences by Epic Pictures’ Dread label. The movie then became available for digital rental and purchase starting April 8, 2025, at 12:00 AM PST.

With a runtime of 1h 31min, the movie will be available on Amazon Prime Video and Fandango at Home for rent or purchase on April 8, 2025. There’s no official word yet on streaming services like Netflix or Hulu picking it up, but updates could come later.

This film is rooted in true events, chronicling the life of Edmund Kemper, the notorious American serial killer known as the Co-ed Killer. It’s based on his brutal crimes, including the murders of his grandparents at age 15 and eight women between 1972 and 1973.

The story dives into Ed Kemper’s dark world. It follows his journey from a troubled childhood marked by abuse to becoming a cunning killer. The movie highlights his charm hiding a gruesome obsession with murder and revenge, especially against his mother, whose death is a pivotal moment in the narrative.

How to stream Ed Kemper (2025) at home?

Ed Kemper (2025) first screened in select US theaters on April 4, 2025. Its digital release followed on April 8, 2025, at 12:00 AM PST. The theatrical run was limited, with no further cinema showings planned as of now.

For home viewing, audiences can rent or buy it on Fandango at Home, Amazon Video, Apple TV, and YouTube. There’s no confirmed release on subscription platforms like Netflix, Hulu, or Max yet.

Below is the table of the digital release schedule across different time zones:

Regions (Time Zones) Date Time PST (Pacific) April 8, 2025 12:00 AM EST (Eastern) April 8, 2025 3:00 AM GMT (Greenwich) April 8, 2025 7:00 AM

Pricing varies by platform. On Fandango at Home, rentals cost $4.99 and purchases are $14.99. Amazon Prime Video charges $5.99 to rent and $19.99 to buy.

Apple TV lists it at $6.99 for rental and $19.99 for purchase. YouTube follows a similar range, with rentals at $4.99 and buying at $14.99. Prices are standard as of April 7, 2025, but may change.

What Is the plot of Ed Kemper (2025)?

Ed Kemper (2025) recounts the horrifying true story of Edmund Kemper, as interpreted by Brandon Kirk. The storyline follows Edward from a traumatic childhood of abuse toward his development into a sadistically warped serial killer. He was 15 when he killed his grandparents, portrayed as the shocking beginning of his violent path.

After getting paroled, he went on to kill eight women, including college girls, in Santa Cruz County between 1972 and 1973. The film delves into his façade of charm that conceals a grotesque obsession with murder, mutilation, and necrophilia. During the climax, the final act of his revenge is killing his mother Clarnell, played by Susan Priver, whose toxic relationship with him began to kindle his rage.

Supporting cast includes Lew Temple as Ed Kemper Jr, Cassandra Gava as Maude Kemper, and Robert Miano as Father Arness, adding depth to the grim tale. Directed by Chad Ferrin, it’s a raw look at Kemper’s psyche and crimes, staying close to historical accounts.

Stay tuned for news and updates and watch Ed Kemper as it releases on Prime Video.

