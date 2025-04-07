  • home icon
  • Movies
  • How to watch Ed Kemper (2025)? Digital release date, platforms, and more

How to watch Ed Kemper (2025)? Digital release date, platforms, and more

By Arvind Singh
Modified Apr 07, 2025 12:39 GMT
How to watch Ed Kemper (2025)? Digital release date, platforms, and more (Image via DREAD)
How to watch Ed Kemper (2025)? Digital release date, platforms, and more (Image via DREAD)

Ed Kemper (2025) is a chilling biographical crime drama directed by Chad Ferrin. It hit select theaters in the US on April 4, 2025, brought to audiences by Epic Pictures’ Dread label. The movie then became available for digital rental and purchase starting April 8, 2025, at 12:00 AM PST.

Ad

With a runtime of 1h 31min, the movie will be available on Amazon Prime Video and Fandango at Home for rent or purchase on April 8, 2025. There’s no official word yet on streaming services like Netflix or Hulu picking it up, but updates could come later.

This film is rooted in true events, chronicling the life of Edmund Kemper, the notorious American serial killer known as the Co-ed Killer. It’s based on his brutal crimes, including the murders of his grandparents at age 15 and eight women between 1972 and 1973.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The story dives into Ed Kemper’s dark world. It follows his journey from a troubled childhood marked by abuse to becoming a cunning killer. The movie highlights his charm hiding a gruesome obsession with murder and revenge, especially against his mother, whose death is a pivotal moment in the narrative.

How to stream Ed Kemper (2025) at home?

A still from the trailer (Image via DREAD)
A still from the trailer (Image via DREAD)

Ed Kemper (2025) first screened in select US theaters on April 4, 2025. Its digital release followed on April 8, 2025, at 12:00 AM PST. The theatrical run was limited, with no further cinema showings planned as of now.

Ad

For home viewing, audiences can rent or buy it on Fandango at Home, Amazon Video, Apple TV, and YouTube. There’s no confirmed release on subscription platforms like Netflix, Hulu, or Max yet.

Below is the table of the digital release schedule across different time zones:

Regions (Time Zones)DateTime
PST (Pacific)April 8, 202512:00 AM
EST (Eastern)April 8, 2025 3:00 AM
GMT (Greenwich)April 8, 2025 7:00 AM
Ad

Pricing varies by platform. On Fandango at Home, rentals cost $4.99 and purchases are $14.99. Amazon Prime Video charges $5.99 to rent and $19.99 to buy.

Apple TV lists it at $6.99 for rental and $19.99 for purchase. YouTube follows a similar range, with rentals at $4.99 and buying at $14.99. Prices are standard as of April 7, 2025, but may change.

What Is the plot of Ed Kemper (2025)?

youtube-cover
Ad

Ed Kemper (2025) recounts the horrifying true story of Edmund Kemper, as interpreted by Brandon Kirk. The storyline follows Edward from a traumatic childhood of abuse toward his development into a sadistically warped serial killer. He was 15 when he killed his grandparents, portrayed as the shocking beginning of his violent path.

After getting paroled, he went on to kill eight women, including college girls, in Santa Cruz County between 1972 and 1973. The film delves into his façade of charm that conceals a grotesque obsession with murder, mutilation, and necrophilia. During the climax, the final act of his revenge is killing his mother Clarnell, played by Susan Priver, whose toxic relationship with him began to kindle his rage.

Ad

Supporting cast includes Lew Temple as Ed Kemper Jr, Cassandra Gava as Maude Kemper, and Robert Miano as Father Arness, adding depth to the grim tale. Directed by Chad Ferrin, it’s a raw look at Kemper’s psyche and crimes, staying close to historical accounts.

Stay tuned for news and updates and watch Ed Kemper as it releases on Prime Video.

About the author
Arvind Singh

Arvind Singh

Arvind Singh covers anime and pop culture at Sportskeeda, with a knack for capturing the essence of entertainment through his words. Although he graduated with a BSc in Transportation Technology, his interest in pop culture was ingrained in him from a young age. Witnessing Michael Jackson’s live concert on TV at just 4 years old ignited a lifelong admiration for diverse music and storytelling.

Arvind’s experience includes over a year as an Anime Writer for Sportskeeda, alongside contributions to GameRant’s anime division. He also held a position as a UK Custom Export Executive at Aquatic Freights Pvt. Ltd before delving into the world of journalistic writing. He is dedicated to ethical and relevant reporting through his meticulous sourcing of facts, ensuring he only conveys accurate information devoid of any bias.

In his leisure time, Arvind enjoys listening to rock music, writing poetry, and playing adventure video games. He admires the charisma of icons like Shahrukh Khan, the eloquence of Matthew McConaughey, and the smooth yet powerful vocals of Chester Bennington. Writing is an integral part of his life, and when it comes to expressing his interest and putting a whole scene into words, he could do it all day.

Know More

Quick Links
Edited by Sezal Srivastava
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी