The documentary on hummingbirds, Every Little Thing, delves into the life of Terry Masear. Masear, a dedicated wildlife rescuer in Los Angeles, devoted her life to rescuing and rehabilitating over five hundred injured and orphaned hummingbirds.

Every Little Thing (2024) was released in cinemas across Australia and New Zealand on March 6, 2025 while it premiered in limited screens in the United States on January 10, 2025. The Sally Aitken-directed motion picture is available for streaming on Hoopla for free and can be rented or purchased on Apple TV or Amazon Video. It is also available for viewing on MUBI with its subscription plan.

The official synopsis of the movie reads:

"Author and wildlife rehabilitator Terry Masear dedicates her life to saving injured hummingbirds in Los Angeles. Her compassion and empathy serves as a reminder that grace can be found in the smallest of acts and the tiniest of creatures."

How to watch Every Little Thing (2024) at home?

Every Little Thing (2024) witnessed a limited theatrical release on January 10, 2025 in the United States followed by its screening at the Sundance Film Festival on January 21, 2025. The audiences in Greece, Canada, Poland, Australia, New Zealand, Netherlands, United Kingdom, and Estonia were introduced to Masear's transformative journey through screenings at various prestigious film festivals in 2024 and 2025.

For the audience who missed its theatrical run and are eager to catch the documentary movie at home, the movie has been available on various platforms since March 11, 2025. Every Little Thing has been available for purchase on iTunes for $9.99 for purchase and $5.99 for rent while it is available on Vudu for $12.99, per Blu-Ray.

The Sally Aitken movie is also available for viewing by rent or purchase on Apple TV, MUBI and Amazon Video with their subscription. Google Play offers options of digital viewing for users. The streaming platforms of Sky TV, The Roku Channel, and Plex hosts the movie for viewers.

The documentary on Terry and her relationship with the resilience of hummingbirds allows viewers to experience the tales of love and healing.

What is Every Little Thing about? Details explored

The Sally Aitken-directed nature documentary showcases the inspirational journey of Terry Masear - the woman who runs an emergency hotline for injured and orphaned hummingbirds in the Los Angeles area. The tiny creatures that are protected under federal law and can only be looked after by licensed wildlife rehabilitators.

According to the Los Angeles Hummingbird Rescue, hummingbird serves as critical species in the ecosystem that serve as air pollinators thereby leading to establishing an equilibrium in the ecosystem. The hotline established by Masear has received 20,000 calls so far.

Terry Masear shared with Variety on the losses related to the act of rehabilitation saying:

“I don’t measure the success of the rescue by the outcome. But by the compassion.”

The movie has been based on Terry Masear’s 2016 book Fastest Things on Wings that narrates the journey of rehabilitation of hummingbirds through 18 years of her life. Terry Masear converted her Beverly Hills home into a rehabilitation center for birds where she hosts small enclosures as an ICU from where she shifts birds to the final flight aviary.

The act of kindness that Masear shows through the rescue of hummingbirds reflects her inner struggles as Every Little Thing hints at.

Watch Every Little Thing (2024) is available for viewing on Amazon Prime, MUBI, Apple TV, Roku Channel, Plex, and Google Play.

