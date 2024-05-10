How to watch Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire at home? All streaming options, release date, and more explored

Following its theatrical release, Godzilla X Kong: The New Empire scaled the charts to become the second highest-grossing film of 2024 at the box office, and now the sequel to 2021's Godzilla vs. Kong is gearing up for digital release. The movie marks the Titans' return for another epic battle, where the duo must come together to face a new and more dangerous threat, even if they are afraid of the Skar King.

In this latest movie in Legendary Pictures and Warner Bros. MonsterVerse, Godzilla and Kong take on the orangutan-like villain, threatening the two powerful monsters and humanity in general. The movie was initially released on March 29, exclusively in theaters. After a cinematic showdown between the monsters, digital viewing platforms will make the film available on the small screen.

When is Godzilla X Kong: The New Empire coming to digital platforms? Streaming options explored

The New Empire will be available for watching at home starting May 14, 2024, when it arrives on digital streaming sites like Amazon Prime Video, AppleTV, YouTube, Fandango at Home, and more to rent or buy. The item can be acquired for a purchase price of $24.99 or it can be rented for $19.99.

However, to watch in 4K UHD, Blu-ray, and DVD, Godzilla X Kong: The New Empire will be available from June 11, 2024. Since it is a Warner Bros. movie, it will also be available on the HBO streaming platform Max. As of now, no specific release date for Max has been announced.

The standard wait day for studios to release films on their streaming site is 60 to 90 days after its theatrical premiere. Going by this, Godzilla X Kong: The New Empire will likely be available on Max between June and July.

About The New Empire

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire official synopsis from Legendary Pictures reads as follows:

"This latest entry in the Monsterverse franchise follows up the explosive showdown of Godzilla vs. Kong with an all-new cinematic adventure, pitting the almighty Kong and the fearsome Godzilla against a colossal undiscovered threat hidden within our world, challenging their very existence – and our own. The epic new film will delve further into the histories of these Titans, their origins, and the mysteries of Skull Island and beyond, while uncovering the mythic battle that helped forge these extraordinary beings and tied them to humankind forever."

Adam Wingard directed the sequel, and Terry Rossio wrote the screenplay. Following positive reviews from fans after the 2021 movie, which grossed over $470 million at the box office during the pandemic, director Wingard did not want to separate Godzilla and Kong and showcase them against each other. In an interview with USA Today, he said:

“As soon as the [last] movie came out and the audiences started to see it, I was like, ‘You just can’t separate these two guys again. It’s too exciting having them in one movie. And now, the next one has to be about the continuation of that relationship, which is going to be the team-up.”

The New Empire currently holds the record as the highest-grossing movie in the Godzilla franchise, earning over $547 million worldwide at the box office, including $188 million domestically.

Cast list explored

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire stars the following actors in their respective roles:

Rebecca Hall as Ilene Andrews

Brian Tyree Henry as Bernie Hayes

Dan Stevens as Trapper

Kaylee Hottle as Jia

Alex Ferns as Mikael

Fala Chen as Iwi Queen

Rachel House as Hampton

Ron Smych as Harris

Watch this space for more updates on the release of Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire HBO Max.

