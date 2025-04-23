How to watch Hell of a Summer at home? All streaming options explored

Hell of a Summer, the slasher comedy directed by Stranger Things actor Finn Wolfhard and Billy Bryk, is now available for digital viewing. The film premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival in September 2023 and was released in US theatres on April 4, 2025. The digital release began on April 22, 2025, at 12 am Eastern Time.

Ad

This marks Wolfhard's first venture as a feature director, and the film follows a group of camp counselors preparing for a summer season, only to be stalked by a masked killer.

Hell of a Summer is currently available for purchase on Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, Fandango at Home, and other platforms. The film is priced at $19.99 to buy, with rental options expected later.

While Hell of a Summer is not yet available via any streaming subscription, multiple sources anticipate it will arrive on Hulu by September 2025 due to Neon's ongoing output deal with the platform.

Ad

Trending

Where to watch Hell of a Summer?

Ad

As of April 23, 2025, Hell of a Summer is available for digital purchase and rental on several major platforms. The film can be bought for $19.99 or rented for $9.99 on Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, Google Play Movies, YouTube Movies, and Fandango at Home.

Prices are listed in US dollars and may vary by country or currency. Spectrum On Demand and Plex also host the title. However, their pricing structures may differ depending on the region.

Ad

While Hell of a Summer is currently not included in any subscription-based streaming services, it is expected to arrive on Hulu within a few months. It is a Neon-distributed film, and Neon maintains an output deal with Hulu. Most Neon releases become available for streaming on Hulu roughly three to six months after their theatrical debut.

Given its April 4, 2025, release in theatres, the film could land on Hulu anytime between July and September 2025. That said, an exact streaming release date has not yet been confirmed. Viewers are encouraged to check Hulu for future updates regarding its availability.

Ad

What is Hell of a Summer about?

Ad

The official logline for the movie on IMDb reads:

"The counselors of a summer camp are terrorized by a masked killer."

Hell of a Summer is a horror-comedy brought to life by Stranger Things star Finn Wolfhard and Billy Bryk, who co-wrote and co-directed it and appeared on screen.

The film centers around Jason Hochberg, a 24-year-old camp counselor returning to Camp Pineway for the summer. What starts as a nostalgic weekend quickly turns into a nightmare when a masked killer begins picking off the staff one by one before the campers even show up.

Ad

With a cast led by Fred Hechinger, Abby Quinn, D'Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, Pardis Saremi, Rosebud Baker, and Adam Pally, the film walks the line between slasher terror and offbeat humor. Wolfhard and Bryk said their goal was to flip Gen Z stereotypes and make something fresh, stating "a tribute to and a reinvention of the slasher genre."

Premiering at TIFF in 2023 and hitting US theatres in April 2025 via Neon, the film runs 88 minutes and is made on a $2.1 million budget. It grossed just over $3.1 million globally. The movie's soundtrack features Day After Day by Badfinger, adding nostalgic melancholy to the film's eerie atmosphere.

Ad

Stay tuned for more updates on the latest movies and shows.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Santanu Das Santanu Das is an Entertainment writer at Sportskeeda. He honed his innate talent for storytelling and cultural analysis while pursuing a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication. Growing up captivated by Hollywood films such as Forrest Gump, The Pursuit of Happyness, Dead Poets Society, and more, Santanu developed a deep appreciation for cinema and enjoys looking beyond the surface of entertainment.



With a keen eye for detail and an 'early mover mindset,' Santanu actively navigates the popular culture landscape, often spotting trends before they gain traction. This proactive approach enables him to craft timely and relevant content that resonates with readers, bridging the gap between contemporary trends and their societal impact.



Santanu admires celebrities like Christian Bale and Freddie Mercury for their dedication to their craft and their ability to push boundaries with each project. Additionally, IShowSpeed has caught his attention as an influential figure who embodies Gen Z humor.



To unwind, Santanu enjoys listening to podcasts, pushing through a workout at the gym, and exploring the outdoors. Know More