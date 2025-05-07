How to watch My Robot Sophia at home? Digital release date, platforms, and more

My Robot Sophia is a 2022 American documentary movie that made its world premiere at the Tribeca Festival on June 10, 2022, and has now been released on streaming platforms. The documentary film is directed by Jon Kasbe and Crystal Moselle, and it follows the story of David Hanson and the creation of the AI robot Sophia.
David Hanson is an inventor who embarked on a relentless quest to bring compassion to the robot Sophia, who is recognized as the most humanoid robot in the world.
My Robot Sophia explores some pressing issues around technological advancement and the use of AI, and asks pertinent questions like what it means to be human. The movie became available to watch on Apple TV+ and Prime Video on May 6, 2025.
My Robot Sophia at home is available on Apple TV+
My Robot Sophia made its world premiere at the 2022 Tribeca Festival. The movie was released by Gravitas Ventures, although initially it was set to be distributed by Showtime Documentary Films in September 2022. However, this changed when the movie was acquired by Gravitas Ventures.
After three years, it has finally been released digitally on May 6, 2025. The movie is now available to stream on platforms like Apple TV+ and Prime Video. To watch My Robot Sophia from home, a subscription to Apple TV+ or Prime Video is required.
A monthly subscription to Apple TV+ comes at a price of $9.99 per month after a free 7-day trial, while a Prime Video subscription costs $14.99 per month or $139 annually for an individual.
What is My Robot Sophia all about?
According to Prime Video, the synopsis for the documentary is:
"Inventor David Hanson is on a relentless quest to bring compassion to Sophia, the most recognized humanoid robot in the world. My Robot Sophia poses pressing questions around AI and what it means to be human."
My Robot Sophia is directed by Jon Kasbe and Crystal Moselle, and it is produced by Bits Sola, Jon Kasbe, Crystal Moselle, Sally Campbell, and Tim Nash. The documentary stars David Hanson, Sarah Rose Siskind, and Elaine Hanson.
All about Sophia and her creator, David Hanson
Sophia is a female social humanoid robot, and she was developed in 2016 by the Hong Kong–based company Hanson Robotics. Sophia made her first public appearance in mid-March 2016 at South by Southwest (SXSW) in Austin, Texas, United States, and has been marketed as a "social robot" who is capable of mimicking social behavior and inducing feelings in humans.
In October 2017, Sophia was given Saudi Arabian citizenship. This made her the first ever robot in the world to receive citizenship rights in any country. One month later, Sophia was named the United Nations Development Programme's first Innovation Champion.
This was another big feat in the world of robotics, as she was the first non-human to have received the United Nations title. Inventor and creator of Sophia, David Hanson, has said that Sophia's source code is about 70% open source.
David Hanson Jr. is a renowned American roboticist who founded Hanson Robotics in 2013. He is also the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of this company. He specializes in designing and researching human-looking robots that have realistic facial expressions and can mimic human behavior. Sophia is one of Hanson's most celebrated creations.
Catch the documentary today on Apple TV+ or Prime Video.