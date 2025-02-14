How to watch Sly Lives aka The Burden of Black Genius? All viewing options explored 

Sly Stone’s legacy takes center stage in Sly Lives aka The Burden of Black Genius, a documentary directed by Academy Award-winning filmmaker Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson. The film premiered on February 13, 2025, and is available for streaming on Hulu in the United States and Disney+ in international markets.

Produced by Onyx Collective, the documentary explores the rise, influence, and struggles of Sly Stone and his band, Sly & The Family Stone.

Originally announced in 2021, the 1-hour 50-minute film chronicles how Sly Stone revolutionized funk, soul, and rock music while grappling with fame and industry pressures. As Sly Lives aka The Burden of Black Genius becomes accessible globally, viewers can explore various streaming options to watch Sly Stone’s remarkable journey.

All viewing options for Sly Lives aka The Burden of Black Genius explored

Sly Lives aka The Burden of Black Genius is available for streaming in full on Hulu in the United States, starting February 13, 2025. Hulu’s subscription plans begin at $7.99 per month, with a seven-day free trial for new users. Subscribers can choose standalone access or opt for a bundle with Disney Plus, priced at $9.99 per month. An extended package including ESPN Plus is available for an additional $5.

For those traveling outside the U.S., Sly Lives aka The Burden of Black Genius may still be accessible through a VPN. NordVPN remains a leading option, offering strong compatibility and high connection speeds.

Internationally, the documentary is expected to be released on Disney Plus, though specific dates have not been announced. Pricing starts at CA$8.99, £4.99, or AU$13.99 per month. Additionally, Sly Lives aka The Burden of Black Genius is included in Hulu + Live TV, priced from $82.99 per month, providing access to over 70 premium channels alongside Hulu, Disney Plus, and ESPN Plus.

Who is Sly Stone?

Sly Stone Wedding (Image via Getty)

Sly Lives aka The Burden of Black Genius explores the legacy, musical journey, and impact of Sly Stone and his pioneering band, Sly and The Family Stone. Often regarded as the artist who perfected funk, Stone’s contributions extended beyond music, shaping cultural movements while facing immense personal and societal pressures. The documentary highlights how the band's diverse lineup and socially conscious music reflected the turbulent era in which they emerged.

Formed in 1966 in the San Francisco Bay Area, Sly and The Family Stone represented a bold vision of racial and gender integration in music. Their early success coincided with the rise of the Black Panther Party and the continued hope of Martin Luther King Jr.’s civil rights movement.

More about Sly Lives aka The Burden of Black Genius

Songs like Dance to the Music and Everyday People became anthems of optimism, but the assassination of King in 1968 marked a turning point. By 1969, the band had reached the peak of its fame, performing at Woodstock, yet the growing expectations both political and personal, took a toll.

As the documentary explores, these pressures, particularly those faced by Black artists, contributed to Stone’s descent into substance abuse, leading to the band's eventual decline.

The band's fifth album, There's a Riot Goin' On, released in 1971, captured the unrest of the time, departing from their earlier sound with a darker, more introspective tone. Though the band disbanded in 1975, their influence remains undeniable.

The documentary features insights from industry figures such as Q-Tip, Chaka Khan, George Clinton, Nile Rodgers, and André 3000. Sly Lives aka The Burden of Black Genius revisits their impact through iconic songs like I Want to Take You Higher, Stand, and Thank You (Falettinme Be Mice Elf Agin).

