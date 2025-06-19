How to watch The Last Witch Hunter at home? Streaming release date, platforms, and more

The Last Witch Hunter is a fantasy-action film that was released in theaters on October 23, 2015. Breck Eisner directed the film from a screenplay co-written by Matt Sazama, Cory Goodman, and Burk Sharpless. Its story is adapted from the Dungeons & Dragons campaigns of Vin Diesel's Melkor the Witch-Hunter. Mark Canton and Diesel serve as the film's producers.

With a runtime of 106 minutes, the movie features Vin Diesel as a witch hunter on the quest for a Witch Queen (played by Julie Engelbrecht), who plans to unleash a deadly plague on mankind. The film was panned by critics and scored 18% on Rotten Tomatoes, with reviews from 138 critics. However, it has risen in popularity over the years and is currently available to stream on Netflix and Peacock.

"The modern world holds many secrets, the most astounding being that witches still live among us. Centuries ago, Kaulder (Vin Diesel) managed to slay the all-powerful Witch Queen, decimating her followers in the process. Before her death, she cursed the valiant warrior with her own immortality, separating him from his beloved wife and daughter in the afterlife."

"Her resurrection now threatens the survival of the human race as Kaulder, the only one of his kind remaining, faces her vengeful wrath."

Netflix added The Last Witch Hunter to its roster on June 16, 2025. The streaming platform offers three plans for new subscribers - Standard with ads, Standard without ads, and the ad-free Premium plans. The cost of the ad-supported Standard plan is $7.99 per month, the ad-free Standard plan is $17.99 per month, and the ad-free Premium plan is $24.99 per month.

Furthermore, the ad-free plans allow subscribers to add extra members to the plans. Subscribers with the Standard plan can add one additional member for $6.99 per month with ads or $8.99 per month without ads. The Premium plan allows two members to be added at $6.99 each per month with ads or $8.99 each per month without ads.

The movie is also streaming on Peacock since March 1, 2025. The Premium plan is priced at $7.99 per month and $79.99 per year. The Peacock Premium Plus plan without ads is available for $13.99 per month or $139.99 per year.

Furthermore, The Last Witch Hunter can also be purchased from Apple TV and Amazon Video for $12.99.

Plot summary

In The Last Witch Hunter, Vin Diesel plays a warrior named Kaulder, who is doomed to live forever after he killed the Witch Queen for unleashing the Black plague on humanity 800 years ago. Centuries later, he works as a witch hunter for the Axe and Cross organization, that maintains the truce between humans and witches.

His frequent companion, a priest who is the 36th Dolan, is replaced by his successor after his retirement and is killed soon after. Later, Kaulder discovers that he is alive and kept under a dark magic spell by the warlock Belial to help him bring the Queen back to life. Kaulder was unaware that the first Dolan had not destroyed the Queen's heart after she was killed, making it possible to revive her.

She plans to unleash another plague onto the world, with Kaulder determined to stop her. In the climax of The Last Witch Hunter, Kaulder vanquishes the Queen by stabbing her to death with his sword that is enriched by lightning. He then proceeds to destroy the heart to get completely rid of her, knowing that it will end his life too in the process.

However, his companion Chloe stops him, telling him that he needs to stay alive to defeat even more powerful evil forces awaiting him in the future.

