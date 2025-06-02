“I have blocked out so much”- When Sydney Sweeney made her feelings clear about her earlier roles

During a 2022 interview with Cosmopolitan for their Love Issue, Sydney Sweeney opened up about her early acting career. The 27-year-old actress, famously known for her roles in Euphoria and The White Lotus, reflected on her struggles with roles that left her disconnected. Sydney Sweeney told Jessica Goodman:

“I have blocked out so much of that time, of my high school life.”

This reflection came as she discussed her early acting roles, revealing her discomfort with parts she took before Everything Sucks! and Sharp Objects.

At just 14, Sweeney moved from Spokane, Washington, to Los Angeles, chasing her acting dreams. She discussed how the cultural change and industry pressures shaped her early career, where she faced challenges like being told to lose weight or change her hair color.

Sydney Sweeney’s thoughts on early roles and challenges

2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Arrivals - Source: Getty

When asked about her confidence as a young female producer, Sydney Sweeney shared struggles from her early career, saying:

“As much as people in the industry say they support young female voices, I’m still having to fight, even among older women.”

She moved to Los Angeles at 14 after convincing her family with a PowerPoint presentation outlining a five-year acting plan. Early roles included guest spots in 90210, Criminal Minds, and Grey’s Anatomy. However, she said she faced criticism:

“I was told to lose weight or that my hair was the wrong color.”

Sweeney later founded Fifty-Fifty Films, her production company, to gain control over her career.

She starred in Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood as Snake, a Manson Family member, and other projects like The Voyeurs and Night Teeth. Her methodical approach includes creating “character bibles” for roles, with backstories that take months to develop, showing her dedication to complex characters.

Navigating nudity and double standards

The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" - Arrivals - Source: Getty

When questioned about filming nude scenes, Sydney Sweeney addressed the industry’s double standards, stating:

“There are hour-long compilations of world-famous male actors with nude scenes who win Oscars and get praised for that work. But the moment a woman does it, it degrades them.”

She felt disconnected from such scenes, explaining:

“When I get tagged in Cassie’s or Pippa from The Voyeurs’s nudes, it feels like me looking at their nudes, not Sydney’s nudes.”

She said the technical nature of filming, with “pads between you” and “nipple covers,” made it unromantic. Sydney Sweeney questioned her choices after watching The Voyeurs, researching other celebrities’ nude scenes to cope.

Her role as Cassie in Euphoria involved nudity, which seemingly overshadowed her performance, unlike her role in The White Lotus, which earned more critical praise. She expressed frustration, saying:

“With The White Lotus, all of a sudden, all these people came out of the woodwork like, ‘You’re the most amazing…’ and I’m like, But I went through the craziest emotional roller coaster in Euphoria. So, thanks?”

