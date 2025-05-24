7 unanswered questions after ‘Grey's Anatomy’ season 21 finale

Grey's Anatomy season 21 has delivered several dramatic moments for Meredith Grey and the crew at Grey Sloan Memorial. The season finale ups the ante, with Jenna returning with her daughter Dylan, and threatening to blow up the hospital if they don't cure her brain condition. Meanwhile, the introduction of new characters brings unexpected hurdles.

Episode 18, titled How Do I Live, sets Meredith, Teddy, Link, Jo, Bailey, and the rest of the doctors up for a showdown in season 22. Fans are now left with questions after the shocking finale ending that nobody at the hospital saw coming.

Here are 7 unanswered questions that could hint at possible plotlines for season 22 of Grey's Anatomy.

The explosion that shook Grey Sloan Memorial, and other questions after the season 21 finale of Grey's Anatomy

1) Is season 22 going to open with some recurring characters' deaths?

Chris Carmac plays Atticus "Link" Lincoln (Image via YouTube/ABC)

When Jenna gets arrested for the hostage situation, she puts everyone through, she admits that the acetylene gas tank she used to threaten them was already empty. This eases the doctors, with surgeries and schedules resuming almost immediately. But there's a catch: Jenna's husband reveals that none of the tanks he owned were empty and that Jenna might have accidentally turned on the valve.

Before Grey Sloan can be evacuated, however, Link uses a cautery for his surgery, which might have been the cause of the flammable gas blowing up, putting him in the nucleus of the explosion. Moreover, Bailey, Beltran, and Millin are also on the same floor. Do the doctors survive the explosion, or are fans in for a shock in season 22 of Grey's Anatomy?

2) Does Dylan survive the surgery?

Caterina Scorsone as Amelia (Image via YouTube/ABC)

Even amidst the hostage situation, Amelia performs life-saving surgery on Dylan, without neuromonitoring or imaging teams in the room, per Jenna's hostage threats. But as fans have seen, Dylan is still in recovery. There is no guarantee that the surgery has worked.

This is an ironic way to end Grey's Anatomy season 21, as the hospital explosion might cost lives, while Dylan may not survive. Jenna's decision throws a huge curveball, both for the doctors at the hospital and her daughter, whose safety is all she has wanted in the first place.

3) Will Meredith Grey be front and center again in season 22?

Meredith Grey returns to Grey Sloan Memorial (Image via YouTube/ABC)

Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo) has been the driving force for Grey's Anatomy for over two decades. While she is only there in a voice-over capacity in season 21, she returns to Grey Sloan in the finale to meet Catherine and discuss selling her hospital shares to self-fund her Alzheimer's research.

Things change when Meredith helps Amelia with the bag of Fresh Frozen Plasma during Dylan's surgery. She realizes that she misses the OR and makes a deal with Catherine to return to Grey Sloan part-time as a General Surgeon while she works on her research.

What does the future hold for Meredith? Will she be back in a more prominent role in season 22? And what does her new deal mean for her research?

4) Will Ben return to Station 19?

Ben Warren might be fired from Grey Sloan (Image via YouTube/ABC)

Throughout Grey's Anatomy season 21, including the finale, Ben constantly breaks hospital rules if it means saving a patient's life. So, it seems warranted when Bailey mentions that Teddy will not be recommending him to the board as a full-time Resident.

Ben returns from his stint at Station 19 (Grey Anatomy's spinoff series of the same name) to be more hands-on and work in medicine, something he didn't get to do at the fire station. But with this decision hanging over his head, what does the future have in store for him? Will he return to Station 19 or find another hospital?

5) Is Teddy and Owen's relationship done for good?

Teddy leaves Owen (Image via YouTube/ABC)

In one of Grey's Anatomy season 21's heartbreaking moments, Teddy operates on Nora after seeing how intimate she is with her husband, Teddy. She takes a risk, which pays off during surgery, achieving the impossible. She saves Nora's life, prompting Teddy to tell her she changed medicine that day. Teddy replies that she still lost.

By the end of the episode, Teddy wants to make their marriage work, but Nora tells him that she chooses herself and cannot stay with him, despite their years of steadfast friendship, marriage, and kids. Will things change in season 22, or is this the end of Teddy and Owen?

6) Will Simone and Lucas survive their newest obstacle?

Simone and Lucas at the hospital (Image via YouTube/ABC)

Simone and Lucas has had a bumpy relationship in Grey's Anatomy, especially when Simone has a one-night stand with an intern. But when the couple goes through the trauma of Jenna's hostage situation, Lucas realizes that he wants to give their relationship another shot, and they share a kiss.

While things seem to be going well for the couple, the finale introduces a newest set of interns under Simone and Lucas, one of whom is the same intern Simone had a one-night stand with. Played by Trevor Jackson, this brings a new bombshell in Grey Sloan, and fans have to wait and see if Simone and Lucas survive the blow.

7) What will happen with Jules and Winston next season?

A still of Jules Millin from the show (Image via YouTube/ABC)

Jules confronts Winston about not giving her enough opportunities as an intern, and he confesses to liking her. They have a tense exchange, with Jules telling him not to mix personal feelings with professionalism. Grey's Anatomy writer Meg Marinis mentioned in an interview with TV Line on April 20, 2025, that a romance angle between Jules and Winston will be explored next season.

What does this mean for the duo? Will it change Jules' career trajectory, and will the couple be able to work out their differences in experience, power, and professionalism?

Stream all episodes of Grey's Anatomy season 21 on ABC.

