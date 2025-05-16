Grey's Anatomy has brought back a problem with Winston and Jules that has existed for quite some time now 

Grey's Anatomy Season 21 has brought back an old theme that has been a part of the show's history for a long time: exploring forbidden workplace relationships. In recent episodes, there have been hints of a budding attraction between Winston (Head of Cardiothoracic Surgery at Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital) and Jules (intern at Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital), much like in the earlier pairings such as Meredith and Derek, and Burke and Cristina.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers. Reader discretion is advised.

In the recent episodes of this season, Winston and Jules have been slowly warming up to one another. Their relationship started normally, but found they shared common ground in the complex relationships they shared with their fathers.

Jules even proposed that the two should meet each other for coffee, to unwind and ideally get to know each other better. But Winston did not accept the offer, presumably because he is gradually developing feelings for Jules. With their unbalanced power relationships in the workplace, Winston seems to be reluctant to spend time with Jules, not knowing where this could lead.

Winston is seemingly trying to put a stop to his and Jules' budding relationship in Grey's Anatomy

When Jules suggested that they meet outside of work, he refused. Additionally, the next day, he put Jules under Richard's guidance, in an attempt to create further separation between them.

Winston seemingly took these steps as a precaution in anticipation of what could come of his and Jules' continued association. He realized that he was developing feelings for the intern when they started having heart-to-heart conversations, and she was gradually cutting through his boundaries. It did not help when even Richard noticed their connection and advised Winston to be careful.

Grey's Anatomy has explored similar power dynamics in romantic relationships before

Jules' position as an intern and Winston's position as an attending complicates things for the two as they are seemingly headed towards a romantic union. Despite Winston's best efforts in trying to prevent feelings from growing, if something does happen, it would not be the first time that unequal relationships have been explored in Grey's Anatomy.

One of the most well-known pairings in the show's history, which also started in a power-imbalanced dynamic, is that of Meredith and Derek. When the couple's relationship was in its formative stage, Meredith was an intern at Seattle Grace Hospital, and Derek was a neurosurgery attending.

What is the show about?

Grey's Anatomy season 21 explores the professional and personal lives of the doctors in the fictional Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital situated in Seattle. An official synopsis for the show's recent seasons, which revolves around the Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital, has been provided by ABC, which reads:

"The high-intensity medical drama follows Meredith Grey and the team of doctors at Grey Sloan Memorial who are faced with life-or-death decisions daily. They seek comfort from one another, and, at times, more than just friendship. Together they discover that neither medicine nor relationships can be defined in black and white."

Grey's Anatomy season 21 aired its last episode on ABC on May 15, 2025. The episode was titled How Do I Live and was written by Meg Marinis and directed by Debbie Allen.

