How Pulse took the bad parts of Grey's Anatomy to create a lackluster drama 

Pulse, released on Netflix in April 2025, takes place in a Miami Level 1 Trauma Center. Viewers see a third-year resident named Dr. Danielle Simms get a promotion after she reports her supervisor for s*xual harassment. The show explores personal and professional relationships, and emergency room drama.

Since its debut in 2005, Grey's Anatomy has long set the benchmark for medical dramas. Its combination of hospital emergencies, office romances, and interpersonal issues regularly compares with new arrivals in the genre.

According to an article on Collider on April 3, 2025, Pulse uses similar elements, including romantic subplots, intense trauma cases, and inner conflicts, but critics say it focuses on these with no depth of characterization and story coherence.

Where Pulse mirrors Grey's Anatomy?

Netflix's Pulse incorporates familiar medical drama staples like romantic relationships, character histories, and intense emergencies. These structural elements are comparable to one of the storytelling techniques used on Grey's Anatomy, especially in its first few seasons.

Dr. Danielle Simms' relationship with Dr. Xander Phillips in Pulse is a workplace romance with complexities introduced by hierarchy and a complaint of harassment. It parallels the mentor-mentee relationship between Meredith Grey and Dr. Derek Shepherd in Grey's Anatomy, which also developed under the dynamics of power disparities in a hospital environment.

Pulse introduces character history through narrative, such as Dr. Phillips' cover-up of a past hospital mistake. Grey's Anatomy also employs backstories in the same way, like the family trauma of Meredith and Izzie's cancer, to define character and plot.

Pulse encompasses broad emergencies such as a hospital lockdown due to a hurricane and a mass-casualty bus crash. Grey's Anatomy regularly incorporates such events as train crashes, ferry collisions, hospital shooters, and turning-point plot tools.

Where does the series fall short?

Conventional storytelling

Pulse employs familiar elements of other medical dramas, such as romantic storylines, character histories, and medical emergencies. These are structurally comparable with those applied in the series Grey's Anatomy. As revealed in an article in Vanity Fair on April 3, 2025, the show works with established conventions without introducing notable variations in format or storytelling.

Shallow character development

As stated by Collider, a number of the characters have limited time on screen and narrative exploration. The character arcs are not developed thoroughly throughout the series, impacting continuity and depth of interaction.

Poor handling of sensitive topics

The series features a supposed s*xual harassment complaint by Dr. Simms against Dr. Phillips. As reported by TIME on April 3, 2025, such a storyline has no extensive background, after-story consequences, or institutional reaction outside the immediate plot function. The publication said there was minimal resolution and structural attention around the issue.

Critical and audience reception

Rotten Tomatoes scores

At Rotten Tomatoes, through 23 reviews as of April 12, 2025, Pulse had earned a 48% critical rating. It also had a 51% audience rating based on more than 100 reviews.

Reviews of critics

TIME previously covered that the new series does not use new storytelling techniques and remains traditional in following genre conventions. Collider characterized the show as closely emulating Grey's Anatomy and lacking original storytelling aspects.

Feedback of audience

There are comments on Reddit from viewers discussing interest in the storyline and criticism regarding over-the-top medical interactions.

Audience feedback to Pulse (Image via Reddit)

Meanwhile, audience feedback on the Rotten Tomatoes site includes topics related to the representation of professional conduct by doctors and the pacing of the series.

Fans Reaction to Pulse (Image via Rotten Tomatoes)

What does the series leave on the table?

Limited roles for an able cast

Justina Machado plays Chair of Surgery and Emergency Medicine, Dr. Natalie Cruz, and Nestor Carbonell plays Dr. Ruben Soriano. Both are members of the main cast. However, these roles are but supporting roles and the characters have limited development in comparison to their screen time.

Lack of in-depth story focus

The series features storylines on a hospital lockdown during a hurricane, a s*xual harassment complaint, and ongoing trauma cases in a Miami trauma center.

Decider wrote on April 3, 2025, that the show focuses extensively on personal relationships and romantic plotlines. The article states that the show focuses less on hospital operations and medical procedures than other medical dramas.

The series is available to stream on Netflix.

