“I feel beautiful in them”: Dakota Johnson reveals why she loves wearing naked dresses on red carpets 

Dakota Johnson is unapologetically confident in her red carpet style, particularly when it comes to wearing so-called “naked” dresses. In a cover story with Vogue Germany published October 21, 2025, the 36-year-old actress and director explained that her choices are guided by comfort and self-expression rather than external opinions. “I really don't care,” Johnson said when asked if she worries that such dresses might be “too sexy”, adding&quot;I’ve been able to wear some of the most beautiful dresses, and I feel beautiful in them, so I wear them.&quot;Dakota said that the appeal of these daring gowns depends on their shape, finish, and color. She also that if a dress feels both beautiful and comfortable, she naturally wants to wear it. “And it's fun to wear a sexy dress,” she said. More about Dakota Johnson's recent red carpet looksDakota Johnson’s recent appearances have reinforced her reputation for bold and elegant fashion choices. On September 11, 2025, she attended the Kering Foundation’s Caring for Women dinner in New York City wearing a sheer Gucci gown with intricate black floral embroider. Her hair was styled in a pinned-updo, complemented by emerald jewelry and black open-toed pumps as reported by PEOPLE on October 21, 2025.Dakota Johnson attends the Kering Foundation's Caring for Women dinner at The Pool on September 11, 2025 in New York City. (Image via Getty)Later that month, the actress also attended the Zurich Film Festival on September 25, 2025 in a sheer indigo gown with a fitted lace top fitted and a flowing tulle skirt. As reported by PEOPLE, ohnson’s approach shows a deliberate balance of daring aesthetics and self-expression, reflecting her evolving fashion sensibilities.Dakota Johnson walks towards the stage during the &quot;Splitsville&quot; award ceremony and screening during the 21st Zurich Film Festival at Kongresshaus on September 25, 2025 in Zurich, Switzerland. (Image via Getty)Dakota Johnson talks about her personal style ritualsBeyond fashion, Dakota Johnson also taled about her haircare and personal routines in the same Vogue Germany interview. The Fifty Shades actress shared her lifelong commitment to her signature bangs, which she has maintained since childhood. The Materialists star also said that she was “very emotionally attached” to her hair, saying that she always travels with scissors and even trims them while sipping a martini , as reported by PEOPLE.&quot;I’ve had bangs since I was a kid… I just feel like myself with bangs&quot;Although she admitted to having a few mishaps along the way, the actress said that she keeps her hair routine simple: she lets her hair air dry, occasionally applying a serum from Crown Affair. On red carpets, she relies on hairstylists Mark Townsend and George Northwood to maintain her look. She also talked about having a holistic approach to hair health, saying that proper diet, hydration, and minimal product use contribute to growth and strength. Dakota Johnson credits her mother, Melanie Griffith, for making sure she always is confident with how she looks and building her self worth. Pop Crave @PopCraveLINKMelanie Griffith supports daughter Dakota Johnson at the ‘Materialists’ special screening in West Hollywood 📸: Todd WilliamsonThe actress explained that Griffith’s openness about bodies and self-care taught her to appreciate her own body and maintain a healthy sense of self. “If you're not told from a young age by the woman you look up to the most that you're perfect and smart and special and strong and brave, it can really break you,” Johnson said, calling her mother’s guidance “a huge gift.”