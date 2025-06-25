"Dropped the dead weight"— Dakota Johnson's dating history explored amid Perez Hilton’s viral remark on Chris Martin breakup

American actress Dakota Johnson and English singer-songwriter and musician Chris Martin, on June 4, 2025, were confirmed to have ended their eight-year on-and-off relationship by The Daily Mail. Now, three weeks after the pair were reported to have gone their separate ways, an exclusive source told People that the actress is doing “well.”

Ad

On Monday, June 23, 2025, an anonymous source close to the actress claimed that “Dakota’s doing well. The split wasn’t exactly a shock.” The source added that the Materialists star and the Coldplay frontman reportedly have had the same “issues for a while.”

After the Dakota Johnson source told People about her coping with her breakup well, American blogger and columnist Perez Hilton made some remarks on the 35-year-old star’s breakup with the 48-year-old artist.

Ad

Trending

On Wednesday, June 25, 2025, the media personality took to X and wrote:

“She dropped the dead weight. I'd say she's great!#DakotaJohnson”

Expand Tweet

Ad

Meanwhile, the insider also told the publication on Monday that Dakota Johnson wants to live her life “very intentionally.” The source further claimed:

“She doesn’t want to have any regrets. She loves all her creative projects and is excited about her career. She believes there is more to life than work though. She wants a meaningful life on all levels.”

Ad

From Chris Martin to Jordan Masterson: Dakota Johnson's dating history explored

The Fifty Shades of Grey star and Chris Martin, as per the Daily Mail, first sparked up their romance in 2017 after being spotted at a sushi restaurant in Los Angeles in October. They were reported to be “cozy, laughing and affectionate.” They were also reportedly engaged several years ago and had a rumored split in 2019.

Ad

Dakota Johnson, who is the daughter of Don Johnson and Melanie Griffith, reportedly made her relationship official with the British rock star by making her appearance at a Coldplay concert in Buenos Aires, Argentina, and hanging out with Martin in LA in early 2018. Notably, the pair was reported to have made their first public appearance together in Los Angeles at the 2018 Stella McCartney Autumn Collection show.

Meanwhile, a source in the June 4, 2024, article of The Daily Mail said of their breakup:

Ad

“Their relationship has been over for a long time, they just haven't been able to figure out to make it official. Dakota held a flame for them to be together because she loved him so much and loved his kids so much.”

Besides Chris Martin, Dakota Johnson, according to Parade, reportedly dated American actor Jordan Masterson for about two years. She was also reportedly in a relationship with Welsh model and musician Matthew Hitt from July 2014.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

In an article published on June 7, 2016, JustJared confirmed that Dakota and Matthew had reportedly broken up after nearly two years of dating. A source said that they have dated “on-and-off for the past two years.” The reason for their split was reported to be due to the differences in their work schedules.

Dakota Johnson recently starred in the film Materialists alongside Chris Evans and Pedro Pascal. It was released in theaters on June 13, 2025. Her next film is titled Splitsville and premieres on August 22, 2025.

Meanwhile, Chris Martin will continue his world tour with his band Coldplay in Toronto, Canada, on July 7, 2025. The band will also be performing in North America and England this year through September 8.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Afreen Shaikh Afreen Islam Shaikh is a Food, Trending News, and Podcast writer at Sportskeeda. She holds a Bachelor's and Master’s degree in Management Studies, and is currently pursuing a Bachelor's program in Interior Design. Her love for television and world cinema, 90s artists, newspapers and magazines propelled her towards content writing.



Her work has been published in The Luxxemag, Mashable Middle East, and India Food Network. During her time at India Food Network, she hosted a program featuring restaurateur Riyaaz Amlani, alongside producing content on food, as she got privy to the multiple aspects of the industry beyond mere consumption.



Afreen strives to engage in ethical reporting, by employing contextual accuracy and relying on credible sources, while encouraging constructive feedback. When not working or studying, she enjoys reading, cooking, and watching Korean drama. Her favorite actor is the late Irrfan Khan, whom she admires for his acting prowess and humility. Know More