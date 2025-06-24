Splitsville (2025) trailer release: Details explored about the upcoming film featuring Dakota Johnson, Adria Arjona, Kyle Marvin, and more

Michael Angelo Covino's Splitsville is a comedy-drama film set to be released on August 22, 2025. The movie follows Carey, a man who faces marriage issues and realizes that his wife has cheated on him. To find a solution to his predicament, he seeks advice from his friends, only to realize that they are in an open marriage. This revelation begins to unravel a whole new set of problems that the movie explores in a comedic manner.

Splitsville features actors Dakota Johnson, Adria Arjona, Kyle Marvin, and Michael Angelo Covino, among others. Marvin also serves as the co-writer and producer for the project. The film premiered at the Cannes Film Festival on May 19, 2025. Marvin and Covino reunite after their 2020 comedy film The Climb, which explores the enduring relationship between two best friends.

In an interview with The Wrap, the director opened up about why they chose to move forward with the making of the film despite the existence of two other scripts.

"This one was like, 'Okay, let’s make something really makeable right now.' And so we wrote this as sort of something that Kyle and I could act in again, and something that was a bit of a return to what we had done before, which was like a relatively manageable budget," Covino explained.

Exploring the trailer for Splitsville (2025)

The trailer for Splitsville opens with Carey's wife, Ashley, telling him she wants a divorce. She proceeds to explain that she's been unfaithful by having an extramarital affair with someone else.

"Just one time? Two? Please don't make me count. Three?" Carey asks his wife in disbelief.

To make sense of his situation, he turns to his closest confidants: his best friend Paul, played by Michael Angelo Covino, and Paul’s wife Julie, portrayed by Dakota Johnson. However, in a surprising turn of events, Carey realizes that his friend's marriage isn't as perfect as it seems.

"We are not monogamous," Julie states.

Eventually, Carey and Julie end up sleeping with each other, causing quite a few complications. This results in the two friends strangling each other in the swimming pool, jumping out through a window, and chasing each other through a hallway. Carey returns to Ashley and confesses that he has slept with someone else while admitting that it was a good experience.

To get back at him and restore control, Julie goes to bed with Paul, obscuring all boundaries between revenge and reckless candor. Ultimately, the trailer suggests a messy but strangely earnest investigation of contemporary relationships, which is explored in a comedic manner.

Viewers can expect Splitsville to offer a quirky, physical comedy of heartbreak and connection, one that welcomes the chaos of modern relationships with no restrictions.

Michael Angelo Covino on making Splitsville

In an interview with Vanity Fair published on May 16, 2025, the director of Splitsville opened up about his thoughts on the plot of the movie.

"It’s a bunch of people who are convincing themselves that they’ve figured it all out, only to go back to their childlike impulses. We know people where it’s just a conversation right now, this lifestyle. You realize, 'Oh, no, I’m jealous. I still have these feelings. And this is the way they’re going to come out'," Covino stated.

He further goes on to explain how the movie hints at themes that take place in real life. Although the movie might appear to be a satirical comedy, it also subtly breaks down the dynamic of contemporary relationships in an authentic manner.

"You watch movies like Seduced and Abandoned, or Lina Wertmüller movies—the audacity of the decisions that the characters make—you just go, ‘What the f*ck are they doing?’ You watch contemporary things, and the character would never do that. But people do these things. People are f*cking nuts," he adds.

Splitsville hits theaters on August 22, 2025.

