"I feel like they're elevating the kind of storytelling they're doing" — Tasha Smith opens up about Desire: A Temptations Story

Desire: A Temptations Story is a new Lifetime film that premiered on April 19, 2025. Tasha Smith, the star and co-producer of the film, recently spoke about the project and her experience with it.

Smith talked about the development of storytelling in Desire: A Temptation's Story in an interview with the Associated Press dated April 19, 2025.

“I feel like they're elevating the kind of storytelling they're doing,” Smith remarked.

In Smith's opinion, this production presented her with an opportunity to go beyond what she had done previously as an actress and producer, and she was enthused about that.

In an interview on The Breakfast Club, which aired on YouTube on March 31, 2025, Smith was also keen on pointing out something special about the film.

“It's a thriller. It's like fun. It's like and I feel like it helped me tap into things that I've never gotten a chance to really reveal on camera,” she said.

Her observation was one of evolution and creativity, both in her career and in the storytelling being presented on television today.

Tasha Smith's role in Desire: A Temptations Story

In Desire: A Temptations Story, Tasha Smith plays the role of Kendra, a well-known television personality who travels abroad to deal with a recent personal loss. In the conversation with The Breakfast Club, Smith said this was a new kind of role for her.

“All these, like years of being in this industry I've never gotten a chance to play that role. So shout out to Derek Williams my producer. I got a chance to produce it with him and he gave me that script and I was so happy he gave it to me and I'm so excited about it,” she said.

Smith pointed out that the film provided her with an opportunity to display various aspects of her acting talents, which she had not done before on screen. She characterized the experience as something that enabled her to flex her acting muscles.

The development of storytelling in TV drama

Smith feels that Desire: A Temptations Story is indicative of a change in television storytelling, as per Smith. She said that the movie is not simply another drama film but a thriller that injects new life into the genre. She revealed that she received intense reactions while screening the trailer for her colleagues.

Further in The Breakfast Club, the actress recalled what Mo'Nique had told her about the role.

“I've never seen you in a role like that,” Mo'Nique told Smith.

Such feedback reinforced Smith's opinion that the project is breaking rules and providing audiences with something unique. Smith's dual role as actress and producer enabled her to be a part of this process, ensuring the story was both compelling and honest.

New horizons and self-discovery

For Smith, producing Desire: A Temptations Story was also a turning point in terms of personal growth. She also praised the movie for allowing her the freedom to play in a new creative space, both on and off camera. Smith's experience making this film has been one of development, risk-taking, and openness to challenge. She said:

“It was from me making that one move that seemed crazy to everybody else... that's also the birth of my directing career. It was me taking that leap of faith. And now I have this whole new... career opportunity and all of that stuff.”

Desire: A Temptations Story is available to stream on Lifetime Live.

