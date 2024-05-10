"I felt a sense of uncertainty"- Nicholas Galitzine opens up about playing queer characters as a "straight man"

English actor Nicholas Galitzine recently opened up about feeling guilty whenever he is offered to play a queer role as a straight man because he does not want to take up someone else’s space or opportunities.

On May 9, 2024, the 29-year-old was asked by British GQ if people often confused him with his characters, and he replied:

"I identify as a straight man, but I have been a part of some incredible queer stories. I felt a sense of uncertainty sometimes about whether I’m taking up someone’s space, and perhaps guilt. At the same time, I see those characters as not solely their sexuality. I am Nick, and I’m not my role."

Galitzine recently starred opposite Anne Hathaway in the new romantic-comedy The Idea of You, based on Robinne Lee’s 2017 novel of the same name.

Nicholas Galitzine says he feels ‘uncertainty’ and ‘perhaps guilt’ about playing queer roles

Nicholas Galitzine has played a gay character in several projects including Mary & George in 2024, where he plays George Villiers, the son of the Countess of Buckingham who molds him to attract King James I.

He was also Prince Harry in Red White and Royal Blue in 2023 who is the romantic interest of Alex Claremont-Diaz (played by Taylor Zakhar Perez) the first son of the United States. The movie gained a lot of popularity for both actors. Nicholas Galitzine later opened up about being straight and the challenges that come with portraying queer characters.

Nicholas Galitzine explained to British GQ in a recent cover shoot interview that he felt uncertain and "perhaps" guilty over taking up certain roles. He added:

"I think the most important thing to me is that I’m taken seriously as a performer. I’m not gonna ask you to cry me a river here, but it’s been difficult being part of a conversation that feels very much like I am a cut of beef at a meat market. I think that being my defining feature is something I’m constantly terrified of."

The actor was also featured in the teen lesbian comedy Bottoms in 2023. The story was about two unpopular queer high schoolers who start a fight club to meet girls, and he played quarterback Jeff.

Nicholas Galitzine has portrayed other queer roles, including the closeted gay rugby player in the 2016 movie Handsome Devil and a bisexual character Timmy Andrews in The Craft: Legacy, which came out in 2020. However, Galitzine has also been one-half of several straight romantic couples throughout his career.

Back in 2022, he played Luke in the romantic musical Purple Hearts alongside actress and singer Sofia Carson. Most recently Nicholas Galitzine appeared as a lead member of a fictional boy band August Moon in The Idea of You. His character Hayes Cambell, 24, falls for a 40-year-old single mother Solené, played by Anne Hathaway.

The movie was released by Amazon MGM Studios as a Prime Video original film on May 2, 2024.

According to Variety, the sequel of the romantic comedy Red, White & Royal Blue is officially in the works at Amazon MGM Studios, with stars Nicholas Galitzine and Taylor Zakhar Perez set to return for their roles of Prince Henry and Alex.⁠ The exact release date has not been announced by the company yet.

