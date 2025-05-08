On July 18, 2014, Esquire caught up with Michael Pitt while promoting his sci-fi drama I Origins. Known for his performances in Boardwalk Empire, Dawson's Creek, and indie films like The Dreamers, Pitt spoke candidly about his relationship with acting. For him, filmmaking was more than just a career, it was the only thing that made sense. He stated in the interview:

"I love making films. It's the only thing I know how to do...If you saw me trying to do laundry or something, well, I'm not really equipped to do anything else."

Pitt did not hesitate to admit that while he struggled with simple daily tasks, his comfort zone existed on set, working alongside directors and transforming into his characters.

The conversation revealed a grounded side of the actor. Although his characters often reflect complexity and conflict, Pitt himself displayed clarity about his profession.

He embraced acting not as a path to fame, but as his way of navigating the world.

"Yes! And I'm f*cking really, really blessed" - Michael Pitt on knowing where he belongs

When asked about his limited skill set beyond acting, Michael Pitt acknowledged it without hesitation. He admitted his shortcomings in daily life but remained appreciative of what he had. Emphasising his gratitude, he remarked,

"Yes! And I'm f*cking really, really blessed."

He added,

"Not only am I blessed to have found that thing, but I'm also insanely blessed to be able to do it."

He accepted that while tasks like doing laundry left him clueless, stepping into complex roles felt natural. Acting was, in his view, a blessing that gave him purpose and stability.

This pragmatic approach extended to how he chose his projects. Rather than using acting as therapy or selecting roles to work through personal issues, Pitt preferred to focus on characters and stories that felt fresh and unexplored.

His decision-making centered on creative fulfillment, not personal resolution, stating,

"You find with some actors they go to acting class and it's like a f*cking therapy session. I'm like, "Listen, I don't need to know your issues. I've got my own. Work it out. I've got problems, I don't need to hear about yours." But I base my work on good work. Like characters I think are interesting who haven't been done."

Even as I Origins explored profound themes like faith versus science, Pitt maintained his usual straightforward perspective.

He appreciated the film’s ability to spark philosophical conversations but avoided framing himself as someone seeking deeper answers through his work.

Where is Michael Pitt now?

As of 2025, Michael Pitt has returned to headlines. In May, the Boardwalk Empire star was arrested in Brooklyn on multiple charges related to s*xual abuse, assault, and strangulation stemming from alleged incidents involving a former girlfriend between 2020 and 2021.

According to court records reported by Fox News, May 7, 2025, Pitt faces two counts of first-degree s*xual abuse and other serious charges, but has pleaded not guilty.

After posting $100,000 bail, he was released and is scheduled to appear in court on June 17, 2025. His attorney has called the allegations baseless and stated confidence that the case will be dismissed.

Before this legal situation, Michael Pitt continued working in film. In 2023, he starred in Day of the Fight and is expected to appear in the upcoming horror film Ithaqua.

