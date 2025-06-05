“I wanted to try new things all the time”— When Hailee Steinfeld opened up about how she got into acting 

American actor and singer Hailee Steinfeld, who made her breakthrough with the western film True Grit, has recently tied the knot with Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen. Ever since she was a child, Steinfeld has shown versatility in all fields. In an interview with The Guardian, published on October 20, 2013, she had said:

"But as a kid I wanted to try new things all the time."

Hailee Steinfeld rose to fame with her roles in the Pitch Perfect film series (2015–2017) and the movie, The Edge of Seventeen (2016), for which she received a Golden Globe nomination. She also blended her voice in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (2018) and its 2023 sequel, and has starred as Emily Dickinson in the Apple TV+ series Dickinson (2019–2021).

Hailee Steinfeld shared how she got into acting

Hailee Steinfeld began a career in acting at the age of 10. She gained recognition for her role as Mattie Ross in True Grit when she was only 13. Talking about how she started off with her career, she said,

"I don't know but as a kid I wanted to try new things all the time. I went to my mum at about seven or eight and said I want to start acting, but the week before I had said I wanted to do ballet. She said if I took acting classes for a full year, she would look further into it, and that's how it started."

She also spoke about her experience working with the Coen brothers.

"When I auditioned for Joel and Ethan [Coen] I had to read opposite Jeff Bridges, and I was beyond nervous. I think that made me seem so, so serious," Steinfeld commented

She continued:

"I thought it was going OK, but Joel and Ethan started laughing. I just kept on going. I guess that is what they were looking for. And when I look at the film now, it looks hilarious to me, too. This 13-year-old girl thinking she can stand up to Jeff Bridges."

Following her performance in True Grit, Steinfeld was cast in 2011 to play Juliet in Romeo and Juliet in 2013. Commenting on her introduction with her co-star Douglas Booth, she said:

"We met maybe two years ago at the Metropolitan Ball in New York. We knew that we were going to be screentesting with each other so he came up and said hi. When we read together, it was a really great experience. There has to be certain chemistry between the two characters and we had that straight away, I think."

Hailee Steinfeld went on to star as Petra Arkanian in Ender's Game, the sci-fi action-adventure movie, which was released in 2013. She also played Violet, one of the leads in the rom-com movie Begin Again.

Hailee Steinfeld got married recently

American actor and singer Hailee Steinfeld recently got married to Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen in Southern California, where both of them live. The wedding was a private affair, and the timing and location of their wedding were kept secret.

According to People magazine, Steinfeld looked stunning in a white strapless gown with complementing gloves while Allen wore a black formal suit. The couple dated for two years before they got engaged in November 2024.

Steinfeld has most recently starred in Ryan Coogler's 2025 period horror film Sinners.

