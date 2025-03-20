Josh Allen’s fiancée Hailee Steinfeld ditches social media for digital detox except for one app

In today’s social media-centric world, some consider a digital detox important and something that Josh Allen’s fiancee Hailee Steinfeld has been looking forward to this spring season. Steinfeld recently revealed wanting to get off social media, except Pinterest.

Ad

On Wednesday, Steinfeld reshared parts of the 29th issue of her "Beau Society" newsletter and revealed her plans to "delete all social media" off her phone. However, she mentioned a good reason why she won't be deleting Pinterest.

“Delete all social media off my phone - except Pinterest," Steinfeld wrote. "This weekend (and most weekends, honestly) I’ll do a digital detox, deleting all social media off the phone. But Pinterest says. What can I say, it’s my vice!”

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Ad

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Apart from deleting social media, Steinfeld plans to include the social media detox in her mini spring wellness plan. It will feature a daily walk or hike, a mini closet cleanout, reading and napping, among others.

Josh Allen’s fiancée Hailee Steinfeld opened up about adopting first dog

On Wednesday, Hailee Steinfeld shared a recap of her newsletter’s 28th edition, where she recalled the time when she adopted her first pet dog, Martini.

Ad

"The story starts five years ago," Steinfeld wrote. "I was living in New York City, wrapping up the second season of 'Dickinson.' I was spending a lot of time alone in my tiny apartment, and I thought, it's time for a dog.”

Steinfeld also talked about the reason for naming her pet "Martini," which has a beautiful meaning to it.

Ad

"In film terms, 'Martini' means the last shot of the day; when the director yells 'Martini,' everyone starts packin' up," Steinfeld wrote. "Martini was the puppy I found right at the last second before calling the whole thing off. And obviously, she's a four-pound thing, so it fit."

On March 12, there were speculations that Josh Allen had decided to upgrade Steinfeld’s engagement ring following his $330 million contract extension with the Buffalo Bills. However, the quarterback dismissed the speculations.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Buffalo Bills Nation! Check out the latest Buffalo Bills Schedule and dive into the latest Bills Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.