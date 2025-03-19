Josh Allen dismisses talk of engagement ring upgrade for fiancée Hailee Steinfeld following Bills QB's $330,000,000 extension

Josh Allen locked in a historic $330 million extension ($250 million guaranteed) on March 9, but fans shouldn't expect that to change things on the home front. When asked if his fiancee, Hailee Steinfeld, would be getting a ring upgrade, the Buffalo Bills quarterback kept it simple.

“A bigger ring, you said? Uh, nah, I think she likes the one she’s got," Allen said on March 12, via 7 News WKBW.

While engagement ring speculation swirls, Allen and the Bills made their biggest offseason move. The new six-year deal, announced before the NFL league year began, extends his time in Buffalo through 2030. It overrides the four years left on his previous contract, which was already historic when he signed it in 2021 with $150 million guaranteed.

Allen has reset the market again. His new deal includes $250 million guaranteed, surpassing Deshaun Watson’s $230 million as the most ever for an NFL player. It also puts him just behind Patrick Mahomes' 10-year $450 million deal in total value. In terms of average annual salary, Allen sits at $55 million per year, tied for second with Dak Prescott.

The Bills franchise QB continues to rewrite records on and off the field, but when it comes to his fiancee’s ring, he’s sticking with the original play.

Hailee Steinfeld opens up about engagement to Josh Allen

Hailee Steinfeld is in full wedding glow mode and she’s not afraid to say it. She shared what she's feeling in an interview with PEOPLE while chatting about her new Nexxus "Get Hy" campaign.

"I’m so happy. We’re so happy and we’re just soaking in every moment," Steinfeld said on Tuesday.

Steinfeld and Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen made it official on Instagram with a sunset engagement reveal on Nov. 29. Allen pulled out all the stops in Malibu, setting up a rose-covered arch for the big moment.

Steinfeld later joked that she was thankful for his planning skills.

"I'm so grateful that he did it the way he did so that I looked good, and we have these photos that we'll have and cherish for the rest of our lives that I'm not looking at being like, 'What was I wearing?'" Steinfeld said in February, via Who What Wear. "We were in Malibu, which is my happy place, and it was magical. That's the word."

The couple first sparked dating rumors in May 2023 before going Instagram official last July. Fast-forward to February and they made their red carpet debut at the NFL Honors, where Allen took home MVP.

A dreamy proposal, a monster contract, an MVP season — Allen is winning on all fronts.

