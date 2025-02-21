  • home icon
Josh Allen's fiancée Hailee Steinfeld raves about 'magical' proposal venue

By Shanu Singh
Modified Feb 21, 2025 18:30 GMT
14th Annual NFL Honors - Arrivals - Source: Getty

In November, Buffalo Bills star Josh Allen exchanged rings with his then-girlfriend Hailee Steinfeld at a romantic engagement venue. The couple kept the venue's location a secret until recently when Steinfeld decided to unveil the details.

On Wednesday, "Who What Wear" released an exclusive interview with Hailee Steinfeld. Steinfeld recalled her engagement day memories and revealed where the Buffalo Bills star proposed.

"Oh my God, no! You talk to your girlfriends about that, right, where you're like, 'I just don't want to know.' I'm so grateful that he did it the way he did so that I looked good, and we have these photos," Steinfeld said.
That we'll have and cherish for the rest of our lives that I'm not looking at being like, 'What was I wearing?' We were in Malibu, which is my happy place, and it was magical. That's the word."

Hailee Steinfeld confessed having 'blacked out' when Josh Allen proposed to her

Even though Hailee Steinfeld had previously shared her reaction to getting proposed by Josh Allen, the Hollywood actress revisited her engagement day memories. Before sharing details about the engagement venue, Steinfeld confessed to having "blacked out" when Allen proposed to her.

"I don't think I can pinpoint it," Steinfeld said. "I blacked out completely. I don't feel like I saw anything around me for several hours. I don't remember anything he said. I'm still in shock. I'm still recovering."
"I don't know when that moment was, but I'm so blessed and so lucky that I get to marry the man of my dreams, and he planned the most perfect proposal I could have ever dreamed," Steinfeld said

Following her engagement with Allen, Steinfeld shared her first statement on the romantic proposal via her "Beau Society" newsletter. In the same newsletter, the Buffalo Bills star confessed that the "True Grit" actress was very close to spoiling his plans for a marriage proposal.

