Josh Allen's fiancée Hailee Steinfeld confesses to have 'blacked out' after QB’s proposal

After dating for almost two years, Buffalo Bills star Josh Allen announced his engagement to Hollywood star Hailee Steinfeld in November. While Steinfeld has previously revealed details about her "magical" day, the "Bumblebee" actress recently confessed to having "blacked out" when Allen proposed to her.

On Wednesday, "Who What Wear" released an exclusive interview with Steinfeld, during which she revisited her engagement day memories. Steinfeld revealed having "blacked out" when Allen proposed to her and doesn't recall what the Bills star said to her. Opening up about her engagement day, Steinfeld said:

"I don't think I can pinpoint it. I blacked out completely. I don't feel like I saw anything around me for several hours. I don't remember anything he said. I'm still in shock. I'm still recovering."

"I don't know when that moment was but I'm so blessed and so lucky that I get to marry the man of my dreams and he planned the most perfect proposal I could have ever dreamed," Steinfeld added.

Even though it has been three months since her engagement day, Steinfeld confessed that she's "still recovering" from Allen's surprise proposal. Talking about the proposal, Steinfeld released her first statement shortly after her engagement via the "Beau Society" newsletter.

Hailee Steinfeld praised Josh Allen for "most magical" engagement day

In the 17th issue of the "Beau Society" newsletter in December, Hailee Steinfeld shared her firsthand reaction to getting proposed by Josh Allen. Launching praises for Allen in her statement, Steinfeld said:

"I’m engaged!! All the happy tears have just barely dried. Whenever we tell the story, look back at photos, or even say ‘We’re engaged’ or ‘We’re getting married’ I start crying. While I can’t wait to tell you more about the day and things we’re planning, I’m not ready quite yet. I have to hold this close for a little while longer."

"But I’ll tell you that my fiancé(!) planned the most magical day of my life – and made the whole thing a complete surprise (not easy!). I’ve mentioned him a few times in past issues, but this week, I thought it would be fun to introduce you to my FIANCÉ, Mr. Josh Allen officially!" Steinfeld added.

As for Josh Allen, the Buffalo Bills star was "relieved" that his surprise proposal went perfectly. However, the quarterback previously revealed how Steinfeld was close enough to flopping his plan.

