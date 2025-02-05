Hailee Steinfeld is 'still recovering' after fiance Josh Allen's surprise proposal

Hailee Steinfeld is still in shock after her fiancé, Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen, surprised her with a proposal. Speaking on Access Hollywood, Hailee acknowledged she never saw it coming.

"I'm still recovering," she said, laughing. "He kept that one real close."

Buffalo, a city that loves its football team, celebrated the engagement in a big way. A huge billboard went up, calling Hailee “The Queen City’s new queen.”

"It's so overwhelming how the city has embraced me," she said. "I'm so grateful. The people make it such a special place."

Hailee and Josh have been together for a while. They announced their engagement in November 2024 in a joint Instagram post.

Josh Allen opened up like never before in the Beau Society newsletter about her relationship with Hailee Steinfeld

Bills quarterback Josh Allen is used to pressure during games, but asking Hailee Steinfeld to marry him made him more nervous than ever.

Two weeks after his beachside proposal, Allen shared what was going through his mind before the big moment. In Steinfeld’s Beau Society newsletter, he remembered a funny moment that morning.

“The funniest part? We were getting ready for brunch, and you literally jumped on the bed and said, ‘Can we just get married already?’” Allen said. “I told you to give me a little more time—not knowing you were moments away from the surprise of your life.”

Even though Steinfeld had a feeling something was up, Allen managed to keep it a secret.

“I was terrified you’d find out,” he added. “There were so many moments where a song would come on, and I’d get emotional just thinking about how unforgettable our day was going to be.”

Recalling the moment when Allen got down on one knee, he recalled his words in that moment.

"I couldn't wait any longer," he said. "I said I can't wait to start a family with you. I said your full name, and I asked you very nicely. I said please."

Hailee Steinfeld’s answer? "Yes.”

As Allen put it:

“That was all that mattered. And the sun was out.”

Now, NFL fans cannot wait to see this couple getting hitched.

