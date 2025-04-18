Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen, on Instagram Stories on Friday, supported fiancée Hailee Steinfeld’s new single, “Dangerous,” featured on the soundtrack of her upcoming film “Sinners.”

Allen shared a Spotify link to the track, accompanied by a “🤌🏻” emoji, a sign of appreciation for the release.

Josh Allen shows love to fiancée Hailee Steinfeld's new track "Dangerous" from movie Sinners

Steinfeld, who launched her Angel Margarita drink line, was in full promotional mode for her film, Sinners (hitting theatres on April 18). Four days ago, she posted photos from the film’s press tour with the caption,

“Hobnobbin in London xx. 5 DAYS UNTIL @sinnersmovie❣️❣️❣️❣️❣️.”

Allen and Steinfeld have experienced a busy stretch off-field as well. The couple became engaged earlier this year, and their reported wedding date, May 31, was mentioned by Allen’s teammate Dion Dawkins on Good Morning Football a few weeks ago.

Steinfeld remained focused on her film launch, while speculation surrounding their post-wedding plans, including potentially starting a family, continues among fans.

On-field, Josh Allen is coming off a strong 2024 season. Despite roster turnover — Stefon Diggs and Gabe Davis departures, he led Buffalo to a 3–0 start.

Allen overcame midseason injuries and rebounded to finish with 4,269 total yards and 41 TDs. He also broke Patrick Mahomes’ record for most total TDs in a player’s first seven seasons and was named the NFL’s 2024 MVP.

Allen’s public show of support underscores the couple’s continued alignment amid their respective professional peaks.

Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld share rare PDA at Sinners premiere in Mexico City

Josh Allen attended the April 1 Mexico City premiere of Sinners, starring his fiancée, Hailee Steinfeld, who plays the role of vampire Mary opposite Michael B. Jordan led the red carpet in an all-black ensemble as part of the cast’s promotional appearance.

During the event, Allen was captured briefly leaving his position to greet Steinfeld with a kiss, marking a rare moment of public affection for the couple.

The two have typically kept their relationship out of the spotlight, but were also seen sharing a kiss during Allen’s NFL MVP recognition at the NFL Honors earlier this year.

About the author Heena singh Heena Singh is an NFL writer at Sportskeeda with over four years of experience in the field, most recently with Essentially Sports. Prior to that, Heena worked with 73buzz.com, where she covered off-court sports content. She has also worked in the entertainment industry for Fandom Wire, Animated Times and Koimoi, and has also studied Business Psychology.



Heena is a Kansas City Chiefs fan but also has a deep respect for the Baltimore Ravens. While the 2025 Super Bowl may not have gone their way, expect the Chiefs to come back stronger.



When she’s not diving into game stats, team dynamics, or quarterback controversies, you’ll likely find Heena catching some Z’s, her second favorite activity after football. Know More

