Josh Allen shows love to fiancée Hailee Steinfeld's new track "Dangerous" from movie Sinners

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen, on Instagram Stories on Friday, supported fiancée Hailee Steinfeld’s new single, “Dangerous,” featured on the soundtrack of her upcoming film “Sinners.”
Allen shared a Spotify link to the track, accompanied by a “🤌🏻” emoji, a sign of appreciation for the release.
Steinfeld, who launched her Angel Margarita drink line, was in full promotional mode for her film, Sinners (hitting theatres on April 18). Four days ago, she posted photos from the film’s press tour with the caption,
“Hobnobbin in London xx. 5 DAYS UNTIL @sinnersmovie❣️❣️❣️❣️❣️.”
Allen and Steinfeld have experienced a busy stretch off-field as well. The couple became engaged earlier this year, and their reported wedding date, May 31, was mentioned by Allen’s teammate Dion Dawkins on Good Morning Football a few weeks ago.
Steinfeld remained focused on her film launch, while speculation surrounding their post-wedding plans, including potentially starting a family, continues among fans.
On-field, Josh Allen is coming off a strong 2024 season. Despite roster turnover — Stefon Diggs and Gabe Davis departures, he led Buffalo to a 3–0 start.
Allen overcame midseason injuries and rebounded to finish with 4,269 total yards and 41 TDs. He also broke Patrick Mahomes’ record for most total TDs in a player’s first seven seasons and was named the NFL’s 2024 MVP.
Allen’s public show of support underscores the couple’s continued alignment amid their respective professional peaks.
Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld share rare PDA at Sinners premiere in Mexico City
Josh Allen attended the April 1 Mexico City premiere of Sinners, starring his fiancée, Hailee Steinfeld, who plays the role of vampire Mary opposite Michael B. Jordan led the red carpet in an all-black ensemble as part of the cast’s promotional appearance.
During the event, Allen was captured briefly leaving his position to greet Steinfeld with a kiss, marking a rare moment of public affection for the couple.
The two have typically kept their relationship out of the spotlight, but were also seen sharing a kiss during Allen’s NFL MVP recognition at the NFL Honors earlier this year.
