In the Lost Lands: Full list of cast explored

In the Lost Lands is a 2025 epic fantasy film directed by Paul W.S. Anderson, based on a short story by George R.R. Martin. With a screenplay by Constantin Werner, the film presents a dark, post-apocalyptic landscape where myth and magic collide. It premiered in Australia on February 27, 2025, and in the United States on March 7, 2025, establishing itself as a noteworthy entry in the fantasy genre.

The film follows a daring quest set in a treacherous world where a desperate queen enlists the help of a powerful witch and a mysterious hunter to retrieve a fabled artifact. As the story unfolds, the movie explores themes of power, transformation, and the unforeseen consequences of wishes granted.

The cast of In the Lost Lands features Milla Jovovich as Gray Alys, Dave Bautista as Boyce, and supporting talents such as Arly Jover, Amara Okereke, Fraser James, and many others.

Exploring in detail full cast list of In the Lost Lands

1) Milla Jovovich as Gray Alys

Milla Jovovich - Source: Getty

Milla Jovovich plays Gray Alys, a powerful witch sent on a perilous quest. She is known for her iconic role in the Resident Evil series. In In the Lost Lands, Gray Alys is depicted as both a rebel and a reluctant force for change. Jovovich's performance brings the character's internal struggles and mystical abilities to life.

2) Dave Bautista as Boyce

Dave Bautista - Source: Getty

Dave Bautista plays Boyce, the mysterious hunter who joins Gray Alys on her dangerous quest. Bautista, known for his performances in the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise and other action films, brings a physically strong, rugged element to the movie.

His wrestling background and subsequent shift into mainstream acting have made him a familiar face in action films. In this film, he plays Boyce, a formidable fighter and a tormented man with the demons of his past.

3) Arly Jover as Ash

Arly Jover - Source: Getty

Arly Jover portrays Ash, a central character in the story whose presence adds layers of complexity and intrigue. Recognizable from her work in European productions, Jover infuses Ash with a measured, cool energy. In In the Lost Lands, Ash is depicted as a dogmatic upholder of the mysterious order that controls the magical forces of the world.

4) Amara Okereke as Melange

Amara Okereke plays Melange, a supporting character instrumental in the progression of events. Okereke, who has had a background of playing a combination of drama and action in independent movies, gives an understated yet powerful performance. In the movie, Melange is a key ally whose familiarity with ancient myths helps Gray Alys and Boyce on their mission.

Supporting cast

The supporting cast includes Simon Lööf as Jerais, Deirdre Mullins as Mara, and Sebastian Stankiewicz as Ross, whose role adds to the film's political subtext.

Jacek Dzisiewicz plays Overlord, while Tue Lunding plays The Hammer. Other supporting cast members include Ian Hanmore as The Stranger, Eveline Hall as the Old Homeless Woman, Kamila Klamut as the Midwife, and Caoilinn Springall as the Young Girl.

Additionally, Pawel Wysocki plays The Gambler, Jan Kowalewski is the Young Monk, Nicolas Stone is Kane, and Tomasz Cymerman is Outrider 1.

What is In the Lost Lands about?

Expand Tweet

In the Lost Lands is set in a sad, destroyed world where something important is happening. The main story follows a queen who wants love and power so badly that she hires Gray Alys, a rogue witch, to go to the dangerous Lost Lands.

The queen wants Gray Alys to give her the power to turn into a werewolf. Gray Alys takes off with Boyce, a hunter who's hard to figure out. They face danger, fight bad creatures, and deal with mean enemies.

The movie shows how things can go wrong when you don't expect it because every wish Gray Alys grants has surprising results. The story asks what happens when people really want things and how it can change things in crazy ways. As Gray Alys and Boyce travel through the scary landscape, they wind up at the Skull River for a big battle.

There, the characters have to face what their wishes cost. The movie asks questions about power, fate, and what it means to use magic in a messed-up world. The story, set where old magic meets today's ruins, focuses on changing yourself and fighting for control.

In the Lost Lands is currently available in theaters only.

