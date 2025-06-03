In photos: 5 best looks of Jessica Alba

Since making her debut at the young age of 13, Jessica Alba has undergone a fashion revolution that mirrors the trends of the time. From short skirts to floor-length gowns, the Dark Angel and Fantastic Four alum has created many viral style moments.

Alba collaborates with top fashion designers, including Dolce & Gabbana, Zuhair Murad, and Chanel, as well as Tiffany & Co. and Christian Louboutin. Her fashion week appearances across the world play with color, symmetry, and silhouette, becoming a blueprint for fans and critics alike. She regularly works with stylist Dani Michelle.

Here are Jessica Alba's five best looks, from red carpets to show promotions.

Jessica Alba's elegant fashion looks that made heads turn

1) Vanity Fair, Oscar party, March 2025 (Dolce and Gabbana black dress)

Alba at the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones (Image via Getty)

Jessica Alba channeled drama, pizzazz, and gothic elegance at the Vanity Fair Oscar party that Radhika Jones, Editor-in-Chief, hosted this year. Styled by Dani Michelle, she wore a custom Dolce and Gabbana sheer dress with a long lace see-through hem that formed a flowing train. The lace featured intricate snowflake-like detailing, lending the outfit a delicate touch.

The actor paired the outfit with classic Christian Louboutin black stiletto heels and a royal pair of diamond studs that matched her lace detailing. With her hair styled into a chic low bun and wisps framing her face, she drew attention to the sweetheart neckline of her dress, featuring lace trimmings for a touch of balance and elegance to the overall design.

2) Women in Cinema Gala at Cannes, May 2025 (Rachel Gilbert gown)

Alba at the Red Sea Film Foundation's "Women In Cinema" Gala In Cannes (Image via Getty)

Jessica Alba was back in black for another high-brow event this year, but this time, she opted for a black-tie evening outfit featuring a Rachel Gilbert strapless black gown. While the dress was simple, cinched at the waist with a calf-length slit, the neckline drew all the attention, featuring a ruffled clamshell-like bust detailing.

The actor paid homage to the "Red Sea Film Foundation" event by adorning a diamond necklace complete with a large teardrop-shaped red ruby by Chopard, which starkly contrasted the shadowy silhouette of the gown. She paired it with diamond studs and a ring, styling her hair in casual waves over her shoulder.

She emphasized the importance of representation in the media and thanked the organizers of the 2025 Cannes event for providing a platform to create more inclusive stories.

3) Baby2Baby Gala, November 2024 (Zuhair Murad peach gown)

Alba at the 2024 Baby2Baby Gala (Image via Getty)

Decked out in a peach sheer strapless Zuhair Murad gown with sparkly detailing, Jessica Alba graced the Baby2Baby Gala, an annual, celebrity-led fundraising event for children in poverty. The neck scarf formed a playful train behind her, complementing the neckline of her outfit.

Alba paired the outfit with a Tiffany & Co. diamond-encrusted bracelet and studs and styled her hair in vintage, 60s-inspired curls that flowed down one shoulder. Her light lip color and a pop of peachy eye shadow, courtesy of makeup artist Maria Vargas, completed the elegant look.

4) Honest Renovations promotions, August 2023 (Sergio Hudson denim suit)

Alba during the promotions of her TV show "Honest Renovations" (Image via Instagram/jessicaalba)

Jessica Alba brought playful chic back with a daring three-piece denim ensemble designed by Sergio Hudson for the promotions of her reality TV show, Honest Renovations. Its ribbed corset bust provided the apt silhouette for the full-sleeve jacket with dramatic padded shoulders and high-waisted bell-bottom pants. Each piece complemented the other perfectly in shape and depth.

Alba finished the look with a white purse and white stilettos, balancing the all-blue look with pops of neutral tones. Her bright pink lips and beachy blonde waves brought the outfit together, creating a duality: she means business while being laid-back and fun.

5) Paris Fashion Week, March 2025 (Chanel co-ord set)

Chanel: Photocall - Paris Fashion Week - Womenswear Fall/Winter 2025-2026 - Source: Getty

Jessica Alba graced Chanel's Women's Wear Fall/Winter 2025-2026 showcase during Paris Fashion Week with the designer's quintessential textured black and white co-ord set. The asymmetrical white detailing running up the miniskirt and high-neck jacket unlocked a fun new dimension to it.

The actress paired the outfit with black stockings, a boxy black purse, and ankle-length, pointed black heels featuring the classic Chanel logo. A casual hairdo flowing down her shoulders completed the look. Makeup artist Ivan Gomez made her eyes pop, drawing attention to all parts of her style.

Jessica Alba's style remains timeless despite decades of success in the industry. By creating fashion with a purpose and drawing attention to socio-political issues, she has created a niche in Hollywood.

