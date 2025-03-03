Serena Williams turns up the glam in dazzling black dress with thigh-high slit for Vanity Fair Oscars party

Serena Williams turned up the style with a dazzling outfit choice for the 2025 Pre-Oscars Party organized by Vanity Fair in Beverly Hills, California last Sunday (March 2). This year's appearance marked the second consecutive time that the 23-time Major winner has been invited to the party of Hollywood stars.

Williams hung up her racket at the 2022 US Open after losing to Ajla Tomljanovic in the third round. Since her retirement, the American has kept herself occupied with her family, business ventures and several public appearances. She was recently invited to the Met Gala in 2023-24 (after co-chairing the event in 2019) and the Vanity Fair Oscars party in 2024, attesting to her influence in Tinseltown.

Earlier on Sunday, Williams took to her Instagram account to show her followers the dress she wore to this year's Vanity Fair Oscars party. With her hair bleached blonde, the 43-year-old looked absolutely stunning as she paired a black sleeveless sequin dress with a ruby necklace. The dress, which had a thigh-high slit, complimented Williams' frame, going by the pictures she put up.

"I’m ready for a glamorous night @vanityfair," Serena Williams wrote on her Instagram handle following the Pre-Oscars Party in Beverly Hills.

The 23-time Major winner has let her hair down recently and has been enjoying her interactions with A-listers. In February, the tennis icon overjoyed her fans by crip-walking to a live performance of Kendrick Lamar's Not Like Us, the famous diss track aimed at hip-hop artist Drake, at the Super Bowl half-time show.

Serena Williams also wore a black dress at the Vanity Fair Oscars party last year

Serena Williams' debut at the Pre-Oscars organized by Vanity Fair was auspicious as she turned up in a unique dress. The then-42-year-old sported a long black dress with some interesting details, such as red-stripped arm sleeves and a black, red, and white-patterned upper-body flounce.

Outside her appearances at the Vanity Fair Oscar parties, the 23-time Major winner doesn't always go for black dresses. At last year's Met Gala, she turned up the glam in a golden long gown by Balenciaga. Blonde hair was her go-to for this event as well, but she made sure to include black in her outfit with black leggings, sleeves, gloves and heels.

Williams' 2017 appearance at the Met Gala is perhaps her most iconic. The former World No. 1 was pregnant with her elder daughter, Olympia, at the time but looked beautiful in a deep green dress. Although her baby bump was visible, she wasn't fussed as she paired the dress with off-white earrings and bracelets.

