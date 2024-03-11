In Pictures: Serena Williams shows off stunning dress at Pre-Oscars Party 2024

Serena Williams glammed it up with a black dress at this year's Pre-Oscars Party in Los Angeles on Sunday (March 10).

Williams retired from professional tennis at the 2022 US Open after dominating the roster for over two decades. Since then, the American icon has focussed on her clothing line 'S by Serena' and venture capital firm 'Serena Ventures'.

Serena Williams has also made sporadic appearances on the red carpet at various events over the last few years. The 23-time Major winner, most recently, turned the style at the Pre-Oscars Party organized by Vanity Fair, where she donned a black off-shoulder dress with push-up long sleeves of the same color.

The 42-year-old's dress also had some other aesthetic details. She sported a red, white, and black patterned flounce on her upper body, and her sleeves had red stripes as well. Moreover, she also showed off a sleek silver watch on her left hand and a red opal ring on her right hand.

Williams colored her hair blonde for the Pre-Oscars red carpet and put on a shiny lip gloss. The American was admittedly satisfied with her Oscars look, taking to her Instagram handle later on Sunday with the following caption:

"That pre carpet glow💫"

Serena Williams received 'Fashion Icon' honor at CFDA Awards last November

Serena Williams waves to the crowd after her final career match at the 2022 US Open

No tennis player is as influential as Serena Williams in the fashion world. Last year, the 23-time Major winner was felicitated as a 'Fashion Icon' by CFDA Awards at the American Museum of Natural History in New York, becoming the first athlete to receive the honor.

Williams walked the red carpet of the event in an extravagant black sequin dress designed by CFDA Chairman Thom Browne. She was joined by American media personality Kim Kardashian, who is famous for her family's show 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians'.

Serena Williams also wore some immaculate outfits at the Grand Slam tournaments during her career. The American has done it all; she wore hair beads as a teenager, polarized debate with her denim skirt at the 2004 US Open, and started a conversation about body image with her catsuit at the 2018 French Open — her first tournament since becoming a mother.

Williams' final Grand Slam tournament at the 2022 US Open also saw her wear a black Nike attire, with sparkles all over her top and a bandana. She won her first two matches in gutsy fashion, before losing to Australia's Ajla Tomljanovic 5-7, 7-6(4), 1-6.

