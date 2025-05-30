IN Photos: 5 best looks of Kelly Brook

45-year-old Kelly Brook has been making headlines, for many years now, because of her varied talents. She made her foray into the world of modeling when she was only 16 years old. Soon after, Brook expanded to other fields such as acting and presenting, and was able to achieve success in both. Therefore, it certainly wouldn't be an overstatement to say that Brook seems to have the "Midas touch".

Married to Jeremy Parisi, Kelly Brook has won people over with her competent professionalism, warm personality, and not to forget, effortless fashion sense. Given that Brook has been attending fashion shows and red-carpet events since the 90s, she definitely knows a thing or two about putting together elegant looks that accentuate her best features.

In this list, we shortlist five of the best Kelly Brook looks that gave her fans, in the UK and beyond, plenty to talk about.

Five elegant and timeless Kelly Brook looks that made heads turn

1) Keeping it chic at Wimbledon 2024

Brook looked elegant in her ruffle dress (Image via Kelly Brook Official Instagram)

It is a known fact that Wimbledon is home to some of the best tennis action in the world but it would be unfair to not mention that it also witnesses some of the trendiest celebrity fashion. Last year, Brook attended Wimbledon 2024 with her husband. She wore a stunning Isa ruffle dress in Linden Sky that she paired with a white leather bow bag and golden cage stilettos.

In a lot of ways, this well-put-together look says a lot about Brook's sense of style - subtle and sophisticated yet impactful. The way the silky dress hugs her curves and allows her toned legs to take center stage is a lesson in chic styling that aspiring fashionistas will want to take note of. The pastel look also beautifully complemented Parisi's dapper suited look.

2) Regal elegance at Gladiator II premiere

Her Roman-inspired dress became the talk of the town (Image via Kelly Brook Official Instagram)

There is a famous saying, "When in Rome, do as the Romans do" and Brook definitely understood the assignment when she attended the London premiere of the Paul Mescal starrer, Gladiator II, which was held at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square in November of last year.

To pay homage to the film, she appeared in a toga-style dress. The striking black dress came with sequin-trimmed sleeves and a thigh-high split. She also had a billowing cape over her shoulders. She completed the look with a pair of grey satin heels and a star and sequin headband.

This bedazzled look would certainly seem a bit much on a normal red-carpet day but given the grandeur of Ridley Scott's Gladiator II, it cannot be argued that Brook knew exactly what she was doing when she put together her Roman-inspired outfit for the much-awaited premiere event.

3) Short and sweet at Global's Make Some Noise Night

The mini black dress earned a lot of praise from fans (Image via Kelly Brook Official Instagram)

In November of 2024, Kelly Brook attended the Global's Make Some Noise Night, which was held in London. Organized by Global Media & Entertainment, the charity gala raised money for small charities and communities across the United Kingdom. Kelly Brook wore a stunning black velvet mini dress with an ornate neckline that made her look chic and elegant.

She paired the dress with strappy black stilettos and a chic white handbag to add that much-needed pizzazz. When it comes to accessorizing, Kelly Brook has never been one to go over-the-top but it must be mentioned here that even with minimal add-ons, the popular English actress and presenter always manages to make a splash, enough to make headlines the next day.

4) Sultry diva at the global premiere of Mission: Impossible

She looked stunning in the red dress (Image via Kelly Brook Official Instagram)

On May 15, 2025, the global premiere of Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning, the eighth installment in the Mission: Impossible film series, was held at Leicester Square Gardens, London. It was attended by Tom Cruise and the rest of the cast members along with many invited guests, which included Kelly Brook and Jeremy Parisi.

At the premiere, Kelly Brook was seen wearing a red long-sleeved dress that featured a v-neckline and a thigh-high split. She completed her look with sleek silver heels, a chic silver clutch and a pair of drop earrings. The way she styled her hair into loose waves added to the timeless finesse of the overall look.

Fans also didn't miss how her outfit complemented that of her husband who wore a fitted black suit complete with a matching shirt and tie.

5) Gothic grandeur at BAFTA Awards 2025

Brook stunned fans with her beautiful floor-length dress (Image via Kelly Brook Official Instagram)

This year, the British Academy Television Awards ceremony was held on 11 May 2025 at London's Royal Festival Hall. Hosted by Alan Cumming, the award ceremony was attended by the who's who of British television. Unsurprisingly, Brook and Parisi were also on the guest list. On the red carpet, Brook, in particular, turned heads because of her beautifully made semi-sheer navy floor-length dress.

She paired her dress with black lace pointed heels that featured a flower on the front. Book accessorized the look with a pair of statement diamond earrings. The media personality revealed on her social media that she fractured her foot just before the event and even broke a tooth but she still turned up looking flawless on the red carpet, a true testament of her tenacious spirit.

These stunning outfits prove that fans will most likely never see the stylish and always-on-trend Kelly Brook make a fashion faux pas on the red carpet or elsewhere.

