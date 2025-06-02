IN Photos: 5 best looks of Rachel Zegler

Rachel Zegler, with her emerging career in the Hollywood industry, has made numerous and frequent appearances on red carpets in designer ensembles that reflect a balance of theatricality, elegance, and modern style. Known for choosing outfits that echo the tone of her cinematic projects or public appearances, Zegler’s outfits feature a thoughtful collaboration with high-end fashion houses and stylists.

Whether it's her sheer Dior gown for Vanity Fair's New York party or the embellished gown at Snow White's premiere, all of her looks were well-received by fans, especially on Instagram.

From the Oscars 2025 to the Met Gala: 5 best looks of Rachel Zegler

1) 2024 Met Gala with Michael Kors

Rachel Zegler at the Met Gala (image via Instagram/ @rachelzegler)

At the 2024 Met Gala, themed Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion, Rachel Zegler wore a custom-tailored blue gown designed by Michael Kors.

The dress had a fully sequinned bodycon fit and a sculpted silhouette that transformed into a soft train. The color palette could be described as an ethereal, aquatic theme, reflecting the gala’s nature-inspired motif.

2) 2025 Oscars in Sheer Dior Ballgown

Rachel Zegler at the Oscars 2025 (Image via Instagram/ @rachelzegler)

Rachel made her fans swoon over her look at the 2025 Academy Awards. She wore a nude Dior ball gown embellished with thousands of crystals and pearls.

The strapless dress was made with a sheer corset and a long chiffon skirt, hinting at her role as Snow White in Disney's live-action remake.

She accessorized the look with diamond Chopard jewelry and styled her hair in glossy shoulder-length waves.

3) 2025 Segovia Snow White premiere in Elie Saab

Rachel Zegler in Elie Saab (Image via Instagram/ @rachelzegler)

During the European leg of the premieres of Snow White in Segovia, Spain, Zegler stunned her fans in an Elie Saab white couture gown. The design consisted of a semi-sheer corset with hand-sewn beaded floral look that extended onto the skirt.

The gown incorporated traditional fairytale elements without appearing exaggerated. To complete the look, she brought a red apple-shaped clutch, referencing the story’s iconic symbol.

Also, she wore silver platform heels from Jimmy Choo with some minimal jewelry.

4) 2023 The Hunger Games Berlin premiere

Rachel in Alexander McQueen (image via Instagram/ @rachelzegler)

For the Berlin premiere of The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes, Zegler wore a strapless black Alexander McQueen gown, which came with a fiery red mermaid tail.

Fans believe that Rachel wore the particular design to reference original Hunger Games protagonist Katniss Everdeen, portrayed by Jennifer Lawrence.

She accessorized her look with silver hoop earrings and styled her hair in a middle part.

5) 2024 Spellbound premiere in Harris Reed mini dress

Rachel Zegler for the Spellbound Trailer (image via Instagram/ @rachelzegler)

For the New York premiere of Spellbound, Rachel wore a structured mini dress by Harris Reed from her spring 2025 collection. The dress featured dramatic sleeves-turned-gloves, which were covered in black flowers.

She complemented the outfit with a pair of black stiletto heels and simple makeup, a nude lip color, and an updo hairstyle.

Rachel Zegler’s outfits consistently blend thoughtfulness and alignment with the event's motif. Whether wearing classic silhouettes or more experimental pieces, Zegler maintains a clear sense of purpose in her styling, as the fans have noted.

According to them, her red carpet presence shows a willingness to adapt while maintaining a cohesive image.

From structured gowns to statement mini dresses, her approach remains curated and intentional. As her career continues to grow, her fashion evolution has followed a similarly deliberate path.

