5 best Rachel Zegler performances to watch if you loved her in Snow White

Rachel Zegler is an American actress and singer. Her breakthrough performance was in her debut movie, West Side Story, which was directed by Steven Spielberg. For her portrayal in the movie, Rachel Zegler won the Golden Globe award for best actress in a musical.

The actress has gone on to work in other movies like Shazam! Fury of the Gods, Y2K, and others. She is a trained singer and has also received success for her song covers on YouTube. The actress played Juliet in her Broadway debut with the revival play called Romeo+Juliet. Recently, the actress portrayed the role of Snow White,

in Disney’s live action adaptation of the animated movie.

Viewers who loved her performance in the movie, can check the list below for some of her other roles.

Y2K, West Side Story, and other best performances of Rachel Zegler

1) West Side Story (Prime Video)

Still from the movie (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

Based on the 1957 stage musical, which was inspired by Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet, this musical romantic drama, stars Ansel Elgort and Rachel Zegler and is directed by Steven Spielberg. The movie is about Tony (Elgort), who belongs to the Caucasian gang. However, he falls for Maria (Zegler), who is the sister of a Puerto Rican gangster.

The movie chronicles the challenges the young lovers must face as they try to unite despite the opposition. The movie could not fare well at the box office but it was appreciated by the critics for its performances, direction, and visuals and songs. As Zegler’s debut movie, the actress gives a confident and charismatic performance.

2) Y2K (Prime Video)

Still from the movie (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

Directed by Kyle Mooney and starring Rachel Zegler, Jaeden Martell, and others, this apocalyptic sci-fi comedy horror, revolves around a group of high school students, who must survive an apocalypse related to the year 2000, which turns all technology to come to life and makes them go against humans.

The movie received mixed reviews but it was appreciated for its campy and nostalgic feeling. The film has a solid plot and is a great watch for those who like gore. Zegler gives a heartfelt performance as Laura and adds nuance and sensitivity to her character.

3) Spellbound (Netflix)

Still from the movie (Image via Netflix)

An animated musical fantasy comedy, this movie is directed by Vicky Jenson and features the voices of Rachel Zegler, John Lithgow, Nathan Lane, and others. The movie is about a princess, Ellian (Zegler), who lives in a world of magic and must go on an adventure to break a dangerous spell that has turned her parents into monsters and wreaked havoc on her kingdom.

The movie received mixed reviews for its depiction of divorce, however, the film has stunning visuals and Rachel Zegler proves that she not only has acting abilities but also has voice talent. The characters a re relatable and fun and Zegler adds spunk and personality to her character with her voice.

4) Shazam! Fury of the Gods (Netflix)

Still from the movie (Image via Netflix)

Directed by David F. Sandberg and starring Zachary Levi, Rachel Zegler, Adam Brody, and others, this superhero movie is based on the DC Comics character. The movie is a sequel to Shazam! And revolves around Shazam and his foster siblings, who must use their superpowers to stop the daughters of Atlas from using the Wizard’s staff that they have stolen.

The movie received mixed reviews and could not win the hearts of the critics and the viewers. However, Rachel Zegler and her co-stars did give a decent performance. Zegler proved that she can work even in the superhero genre and display her acting abilities.

5) The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes (Prime Video)

Still from the movie (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

Based on the novel by Suzanne Collins and directed by Francis Lawrence, this dystopian action and fantasy movie is a prequel to The Hunger Games and is a part of the movie’s franchise. Starring Rachel Zegler, Tom Blyth, Viola Davis, and others, the movie is about Coriolanus Snow (Blyth), training Lucy Gray Baird (Zegler), who is a Games tribute, while also restoring his family’s prosperity.

The movie received mixed reviews with praise going towards its story and cast. However, it is a decent sequel, which gives the character of Snow a more empathetic role. Zegler embodies her character and provides an authentic and emotional performance. The movie also uses the trained singing voice of Zegler perfectly as the actress infuses her character with her sweet voice.

Viewers are welcome to go through the list and choose any movies of their liking, featuring Rachel Zegler.

