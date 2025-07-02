In Photos: 5 best looks of Jeri Ryan

Jeri Ryan is known in Hollywood for her red carpet appearances and lighting up the screen as Seven of Nine in the Star Trek universe. She has cemented a career spanning over three decades through recurring roles in shows and movies like The O.C., Boston Public, Body of Proof, and Bosch.

Ad

When it comes to fashion, the actor keeps it simple and sophisticated. From power suits that make a statement to elegant gowns that make heads turn, her style has remained timeless over the years. Her usual glam team includes stylist Alexis Berges, hairstylist Dicky Collins, and makeup artist Spencer Barnes.

For fans who admire Jeri Ryan's fashion, here are her 5 best looks.

Disclaimer: All opinions in this article belong solely to the writer.

Ad

Trending

Jeri Ryan's 5 most fashionable moments on and off the red carpet

1) On the sets of Star Trek: Picard season 2 (Christine Bieselin Clark turquoise gown)

Ryan on the sets of Star Trek: Picard (Image via Instagram/@jerilryan)

Costume designer Christine Bieselin Clark styled Jeri Ryan's Seven of Nine in an off-shoulder turquoise gown, complete with a sweetheart neckline, elegant pleats draped over one shoulder, and a thigh-high slit. The dress was for Star Trek: Picard season 2 episode 6 ("Two of One"), where the crew infiltrates a gala.

Ad

The bright pop of color and the actor's curls made the outfit stand out in the episode. She paired the outfit with a stacked set of bronze bangles and dark, bold eye makeup to blend into a high-profile event.

2) Star Trek: Picard London Premiere, January 2020 (Rita Vinieris black gown)

Ryan at the Star Trek: Picard European Premiere (Image via Getty)

The cast of Star Trek: Voyager reunited almost two decades later for the next installment in their stories. This included a European premiere, and Jeri Ryan made heads turn in an elegant Rita Vinieris strapless number. The glittery fabric flowed into an assymetrical satin skirt with a thigh-high slit. The dress cinched at the waist with a simple black belt.

Ad

Alexis Bergens styled the actor's gown with a classic black clutch and strappy stiletto heels to elevate the look. Hairstylist Halley Brisker styled brought old-school Hollywood glam, with dramatic waves falling on one side of her shoulder. Her diamond earrings and bold eye makeup completed the look.

3) Go Red for Women event, February 2020 (Tadashi Shoji red dress)

Ryan at the American Heart Association's Go Red for Women event (Image via Getty)

Jeri Ryan was elegance personified at the American Heart Association's Go Red for Women event, aimed at raising awareness about the risk of heart diseases in women. She wore a Tadashi Shoji off-shoulder red satin gown with a one-sided red cape accentuating her look. Her dress was part of the red dress collection for the event.

Ad

The Star Trek alum paired the gown with simple diamond accessories and sophisticated waves courtesy of hairstylist Elizabeth Cook. Her subtle makeup, a light lip color, and red blush elevated the look. With silver peep-toe heels adding a fun pop of contrasting colors, Ryan made heads turn at the event.

4) Star Trek: Picard LA Premiere, January 2020 (Rita Vinieris suit)

Jeri Ryan at the red carpet (Image via Instagram/@jerilryan)

Jeri Ryan rocked a power suit by Rita Vinieris for the LA premiere of Star Trek: Picard. With satin accents on the pockets and lapels, a plunging neckline, and bellowing pants tailored to perfection, the black tux brought drama and sophistication to the red carpet.

Ad

The actor went retro with her beachy waves styled by Dicky Collins into a ribboned low ponytail. For a pop of color, Ryan wore emerald green accessories: a Tadashi Shoji clutch, bold dangly earrings, and a ring, courtesy of Lark and Berry. Her look was elevated by a diamond necklace and bold eyes, courtesy of makeup artist Anthony Merante.

5) The 2nd Annual Star Trek Day celebrations by Paramount+, September 2021 (Champagne satin jumpsuit)

Ad

Ryan at the Star Trek Day event by Paramount+ (Image via Instagram/@jerilryan)

Jeri Ryan's champagne satin jumpsuit made heads turn at the Paramount+ Star Trek Day event red carpet. With thin straps and a plunging neckline, the fabric created a flowy silhouette that gathered at the belted waist. The look was both functional and elegant.

Ad

Her hair was styled by Dicky Collins, flowing naturally over her shoulders. With a subtle pink lip and her high cheekbones accentuated by a deep red blush, courtesy of makeup artist Spencer Barnes, the actor brought her A-game to the event. She paired the outfit with a silver clutch and infinity-shaped gold earrings.

Jeri Ryan's style has evolved over the years, but her simple elegance remains the one constant in all her outfit choices.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Pooja Kumar Pooja Kumar is an entertainment writer at Sportskeeda. She holds a bachelor's degree in Electronic Media, which deepened her understanding of the entertainment industry.



With over six years of experience, Pooja has worked as a copywriter at Social Panga and as a part-time editor and social media manager at Revolutionaries. She has won five awards for best digital marketing campaigns during her tenure at Social Panga.



Pooja is passionate about crafting engaging and relatable content. She believes in thorough research and ethical reporting, ensuring accuracy by cross-referencing multiple reputable sources. She also avoids reliance on AI-generated material, preferring an authentic and personal writing style.



A devoted fan of the K-pop group Seventeen, Pooja admires their amazing performances, kindness, and humor. One of her most cherished memories is traveling to Bangkok in December 2023 to experience their live concert with thousands of fans, a moment she would relive if given the chance to travel back in time. Beyond writing, Pooja enjoys weightlifting, boxing, yoga, and reading. She also finds joy in watching K-dramas, listening to music, and the occasional nap. Know More