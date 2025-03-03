In the Shadow of the Cypress: Everything we know so far about this short animated film

In the Shadow of the Cypress is an Iranian short film produced by Barfak Animation Studio and distributed by Voce Spettacolo. It is directed by Hossein Molayemi and Shirin Sohani and tells a moving story of grief and PTSD through stunning animation without using a single word.

The story follows a father and a daughter who live in an isolated seaside house. The father is suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder from an incident in which he lost his wife. One day, they find a whale dragged on their shore and decide to help him get back in the water. But it was not an easy task and would require a volume of strength that they might not be equipped with.

The film received universal praise at several prestigious film festivals and received many accolades, including the Academy Award for Best Animated Short Film at the 2025 Oscars.

In the Shadow of the Cypress won the Oscar for Best Animated Short Film

As mentioned above, the film was showered with praises upon its premiere at the 80th Venice International Film Festival in 2023, in which it competed for the Venice Horizons Award for Best Short Film award. It won the Best Animated Short at the Tribeca Film Festival in 2024. The winning streak continued throughout 2024 at several other film festivals such as Animayo International Film Festival, Lebu International Film Festival, etc.

However, the biggest recognition of the film's brilliance and vision came on January 23, 2025, when the Academy announced the film's nomination in the Best Animated Short Film category. Films such as Beautiful Men, Magic Candies, Wander to Wonder, and Yuck! also competed in the same category, but it was Hossein Molayemi and Shirin Sohani who took home the golden statue.

Upon receiving the trophy, Shirin Sohani humorously shared about their challenge in obtaining a visa to travel to the United States for the ceremony. She said:

"We were so totally disappointed. And now we are here."

Variety had reported in February that the duo might not be able to attend the Oscars due to the same issue.

Hossein Molayemi, in his speech, shared the difficulties of making the film before dedicating the award to those who were 'fighting their inner and outer battles.'

"Just the fact that we managed to make the film under the extraordinary circumstances of our country is a miracle," said Molayemi.

In the Shadow of the Cypress is a tribute to the veterans of the Iran-Iraq war

In the Shadow of the Cypress was under production for over six years and was completely self-financed by Hossein Molayemi and Shirin Sohani. Molayemi explained to Variety the jarring process of making the film and the local government's response to it. He said:

“They don’t do anything for you or help pave the way for you, as they should have a duty to do. But then, as soon as you become successful, they want to use your work as propaganda.”

According to the Tehran Times, In the Shadow of the Cypress is a homage to the veterans of the Iran-Iraq war. In the 20 minutes of stunning 2D animation, the film manages to present a gripping narrative, layered characters, and a surprisingly moving payoff.

Stay tuned for more news and updates on In the Shadow of the Cypress and other winners from the 97th Academy Awards.

