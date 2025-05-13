  • home icon
Is Caitlin O'Connor in Nonnas movie? Details explored

By Ankit Raj
Modified May 13, 2025 13:06 GMT
(Custom cover image created by Sportskeeda, Original image via Netflix)

Nonnas is a biographical comedy drama movie directed by Stephen Chbosky that was released on Netflix on May 9, 2025. The film, written by Liz Maccie, tells the story of Joe Scaravella, who opens a popular Italian restaurant, Enoteca Maria, hiring real Italian grandmothers as chefs.

The official synopsis reads as follows on Netflix:

"After losing his beloved mother, a man risks everything to honor her by opening an Italian restaurant with actual nonnas — grandmothers — as the chefs."

The film stars Vince Vaughn in the lead role of Joe Scaravella, while Joe Manganiello plays his best friend, Bruno. Caitlin O'Connor, who is actor Manganiello's partner, isn't a part of the supporting cast of the film. The other members of the cast include Talia Shire, Lorraine Bracco, Brenda Vaccaro, Susan Sarandon, and Linda Cardellini.

Nonnas does not feature Caitlin O'Connor

As mentioned above, Caitlin O'Connor does not appear in the film. However, her partner Joe Manganiello plays an important part in the story. He plays the protagonist Joe Scaravella's childhood friend, Bruno.

After the death of Scaravella's mother, Bruno and his wife, Stella, become the pillar of support for him and even help actualize his dream of opening a restaurant. Bruno sells his father's car without Scaravella's knowledge to finance the construction work of the restaurant. Despite a few hiccups, he stays with the protagonist.

Since the film is based on a real-life story of NYC restaurant owner Joe Scaravella, the end credits highlight that Bruno still visits Enoteca Maria, the real-life restaurant located in 27 Hyatt St, Staten Island, New York.

Caitlin O'Connor shared a post on Instagram on May 2, 2025, promoting the film. She wrote:

"Congratulations Joseph on an amazing movie - NONNAS - out May 9 on Netflix"

In another post shared on May 12, 2025, she praised the emotional aspect of the narrative, saying that she watched the film four times and cried at every instance. She mentioned in the caption:

"Nonnas is out today on Netflix - I have seen it four times, and I cry every time….Director Stephen Chbosky is also from Pittsburgh. His wife wrote the film. Joe is so funny and Deadline called him perfect - I do agree 🙋‍♀️🙋‍♀️🙋‍♀️ Such a great movie for Mothers Day to watch with the fam."
Who is in the cast of Nonnas movie?

Below is the complete list of actors and the roles they play in the film:

  • Vince Vaughn as Joe Scaravella
  • Niamh Lennon as Queen Nonna
  • Susan Sarandon as Gia
  • Lorraine Bracco as Roberta
  • Talia Shire as Teresa
  • Brenda Vaccaro as Antonella
  • Linda Cardellini as Olivia
  • Drea de Matteo as Stella
  • Joe Manganiello as Bruno
  • Michael Rispoli as Al
  • Campbell Scott as Edward Durant
  • Joe Scaravella as a guest at Enoteca Maria
  • Ali Lopez-Sohaili as Rigo
  • Quincy Dunn-Baker as Vito
  • Tammy Pescatelli as Cousin Tammy
  • Jack Casey as Young Bruno
  • Theodore Helm as Young Joe
Nonnas cast includes many actors from The Sopranos

youtube-cover
The ensemble cast of the film includes many names that also featured in the legendary HBO series, The Sopranos (1999-2007). One of the them is Lorraine Bracco, who played Tony Soprano's psychiatrist Dr. Jennifer.

Drea De Matteo, who appears as Bruno's wife Stella in Nonnas, had previously portrayed drug-addict Adriana La Cerva in The Sopranos. Moreover, Michael Rispoli essayed the role of Giacomo "Jackie" Aprile Sr. in the crime drama. Other names who share credits in both projects are Karen Giordano, Antoinette LaVecchia, David Borella, and Jimmy Samgula.

