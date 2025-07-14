Is Hattie in Madea’s Destination Wedding? Details explored

The 13th film in Tyler Perry's Madea franchise, titled Madea’s Destination Wedding, dropped on Netflix on July 11, 2025. The film follows the outspoken grandmother who moves to the Bahamas to attend her nephew Brian's daughter's wedding. Tiffany, the bride-to-be, chooses to marry Zavier, a rapper she has been dating for no more than three months. This causes multiple doubts and complications in the family, leading to quite a few comical situations in the film.

Ad

The franchise has been running for about two decades now, after the success of the 2005 debut film Diary of a Mad Black Woman. While multiple cast members have reprised their roles in Madea’s Destination Wedding, Patrice Lovely's Hattie Mae doesn't make an appearance.

Note: The article contains spoilers for the movie.

Hattie Mae's absence in Madea’s Destination Wedding: What we know so far

Ad

Trending

Hattie Mae, played by Patrice Lovely, is missing from Madea's Destination Wedding. Neither Tyler Perry nor Lovely has made an announcement, but it seems to be a deliberate choice. Patrice Lovely was last seen in the Madea movie A Madea Family Funeral, and in interviews during that period, she had stated she was looking forward to renewing the role, as Hattie had more to give.

In an interview with MadamNoire published on March 1, 2019, the actress opened up about Hattie Mae's story after A Madea Family Funeral.

Ad

"Well, Hattie has a lot going on. She has things that she's venturing into, and I (would) just encourage everyone to stay tuned. Don't think cause Madea going to sleep, Hattie gonna be asleep. No, no, no...no ma'm. She ain't going down like that," she explained.

Despite her popularity, Hattie was also missing from A Madea Homecoming. Given this pattern, it’s likely that the franchise is shifting focus toward Madea’s immediate family, especially her grandchildren, as seen in the new film. Including Hattie, a scene-stealing fan favorite, may have risked diverting attention from the main storyline.

Ad

Hattie Mae initially gained popularity in the TV series Love Thy Neighbor and was featured in various Madea movies, like Boo! A Madea Halloween and Boo 2! A Madea Halloween. Fans will have to wait a little longer to solve the mystery of the character inspired by Lovely’s grandmother and aunt.

All about Tyler Perry's Madea's Destination Wedding

Ad

In an interview with Netflix Tudum, published on July 11, 2025, actor, writer, and producer Tyler Perry spoke about the franchise's longevity and success.

"It’s been 20 years now since Diary of a Mad Black Woman came out. To see that this character is still enduring, and people are still watching and enjoying and laughing, it’s really mind-blowing to me," he stated.

Ad

In Madea’s Destination Wedding, Tiffany surprises everyone by saying she's engaged to Zavier, a rap artist she just met, and schedules the wedding in the Bahamas in two weeks. Her family, including Madea, Aunt Bam, Mr. Brown, and others, takes a trip to the island paradise to witness the nuptials. As events take shape, tensions among Tiffany's parents, Brian and Debrah, build regarding the hurry and intentions of Zavier.

Madea becomes suspicious and starts to research the background of groom. Secrets are revealed, and the wedding is temporarily canceled before Tiffany forgives her family and continues with her plan. The movie weaves comedy together with issues of trust, family, and last-minute discoveries.

Ad

Also read: Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Destination Wedding ending explained: Did Tiffany say “I Do”?

Madea’s Destination Wedding is available to stream on Netflix, with no word as yet on Hattie's comeback.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Abhisri Kodandaraman Abhisri K is an Entertainment writer at Sportskeeda. With a B.Tech in Biotechnology that honed her analytical and critical thinking skills, her passion for entertainment led her to explore writing about TV shows and movies. Her journey began as the Head of Writing for PES University's drama club, where she led scriptwriting and creative content development.



Abhisri's love for films and TV shows stems from their power to connect people, reflect culture, and evoke emotions that resonate with global audiences. She is committed to ethical journalism, ensuring accuracy and relevance by cross-verifying sources and maintaining objectivity in her reporting.



When she is not writing, Abhisri enjoys reading, exploring new music genres, and sketching. Know More