Is Hunter Schafer playing the role of Zelda in the Legend of Zelda movie? Rumor explored

Legend of Zelda fans are anticipating Hunter Schafer to take up the role of Zelda in the upcoming movie. The rise of live-action video game adaptations, including Lara Croft: Tomb Raider, Resident Evil, and, more recently, HBO's The Last of Us, has opened doors to multiple franchises. In 2023, Nintendo announced that it would be developing a live-action adaptation of the hit video game series The Legend of Zelda.

Fans were quick to draw comparisons between the Euphoria actress and the princess, who is a central character in the series. For context, Zelda is the mortal incarnation of the Goddess Hylia, who is chosen to be the keeper of the Triforce of Wisdom.

The movie is set to be directed by Wes Ball and written by Derek Connolly, with Sony Pictures and Nintendo co-financing the film. However, until the film's official cast release, we cannot certainly say whether Hunter Schafer will take up the role of Zelda.

Hunter Schafer on being fancast as Zelda

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight at the Euphoria premiere, Hunter Schafer was told of a viral TikTok about a fan wanting her to be cast as Princess Zelda based on an outfit she wore. For context, the fancast referred to the Rick Owens denim gown that Schafer wore during the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party. When asked if that was a role she'd be interested in pursuing, Schafer replied:

"I mean, yeah, that would be cool..like an elf....yeah. And I mean, I played that video game a bunch as a kid. That's such a good game."

Later, during the premiere of her other film, The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, Schafer spoke to Entertainment Tonight and responded to being fancast as Zelda. When asked if she'd given it more thought now that The Legend of Zelda movie has been confirmed, she replied:

"I mean yeah, obviously that would be so cool....um I've seen another wave of the the fancast and everything which is just really sweet. I'm honored that they even like think of me for that, so yeah."

Hunter Schafer's upcoming projects

Hunter Schafer (Image via YouTube/GQ)

Although Hunter Schafer hasn't been officially cast as the Princess of Zelda in the upcoming live-action movie, she is set to appear in several other projects.

Schafer plays Cora in Blade Runner 2099, a woman in hiding who joins forces with a replicant named Olwen, played by Michelle Yeoh, to reveal a conspiracy that hangs over future Los Angeles. The limited series on Amazon Prime Video is produced by Ridley Scott and is scheduled to be released in late 2025.

Schafer will also be reprising her character, Jules Vaughn, in the third season of HBO's drama series Euphoria. Production on the new season started in January 2025 following delays resulting from industry strikes and scheduling clashes. The season is expected to air in 2026.

In both roles, Schafer continues to demonstrate her range and growing influence in genre-defining television.

