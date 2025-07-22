Is Lacey Chabert still with Hallmark? Everything to know about the channel’s latest production She’s Making a List

Lacey Chabert is gearing up to star in Hallmark's Christmas holiday film She’s Making a List alongside Andrew Walker, releasing at the end of 2025. Due to her long association with the cable network, the actress signed a deal in 2022 that gave her producing credits on some of her movies, including the upcoming film.In 2022, she reaffirmed her commitment to the channel, following the exit of several well-known stars to the rival Great American Family network. She told CinemaBlend in December of that year that she feels a &quot;responsibility&quot; to entertain the channel's audience.&quot;It’s my responsibility to the audience who continue to tune into my movies that I give the best I have to offer. That’s always my mission. I’ll never abandon what Hallmark means for me, which is that everything is centered around the heart. I don’t think there are any plans for that to change anytime soon,&quot; explained Chabert.As of this writing, she's still an integral part of the Hallmark Channel.Lacey Chabert is set to spread festive cheer in Hallmark's She’s Making a List View this post on Instagram Instagram PostOn July 20, 2025, Hallmark Channel shared a 30-second teaser video from their upcoming holiday movie, She’s Making a List, starring Lacey Chabert and Andrew Walker. The film is directed by Stacey N. Harding and written by Joey DePaolo. The duo was last seen together in My Secret Valentine, released in February 2018. The film marks Chabert’s 16th Hallmark holiday film and will premiere during the network's 16th annual 'Countdown to Christmas' programming event, airing later this year. Charles Cooper serves as the producer, while Lacey Chabert and Veronica Brown serve as the executive producers.The official logline of She’s Making a List reads:&quot;When Naughty or Nice inspector Isabel Haynes (Chabert) is assigned to evaluate mischievous 11-year-old Charlie Duncan, she expects a routine case. But things get complicated when Isabel unexpectedly falls for Charlie’s widowed father, Jason Duncan (Walker), and begins to question the rigid rules of her job.&quot;It concludes with:&quot;As Christmas approaches, Isabel must choose between following the holiday algorithm or following her heart.&quot;Jennifer Kramer, the Vice President of Programming at Hallmark Media, shared her excitement about She’s Making a List with fans by issuing the following statement.&quot;Bringing Lacey Chabert and Andrew Walker together for their first-ever Hallmark Christmas movie is a dream come true for our fans. She’s Making a List captures the heart, humor, and holiday magic our viewers love, and we can’t wait to share this unforgettable story with them this season,&quot; she said.A look at Lacey Chabert's prolific acting career View this post on Instagram Instagram PostLacey Chabert has been part of the entertainment industry from a very young age. She took part in beauty pageants and appeared in several commercials before the age of 10. Her first starring role was in the television film A Little Piece of Heaven (1991), at the age of nine. The next year, she played Bianca Montgomery in the soap opera All My Children and went on to star in shows like Party of Five, Baby Daddy, and Still the King. Lacey has also done extensive voice work, including voicing Meg Griffin in the first season of Family Guy (1999) before Mila Kunis took over the role. The Spectacular Spider-Man, Young Justice, Transformers: Rescue Bots, Kulipari, and Shimmer and Shine are some of her other voice roles on television. She is best remembered for playing Gretchen Wieners in 2004's hit film Mean Girls. The film also featured Lindsay Lohan, Rachel McAdams, Amanda Seyfried, Jonathan Bennett, Tina Fey, Amy Poehler, among others. Other film credits include Lost in Space, Daddy Day Care, Dirty Deeds, and Christian Mingle. In 2024, she starred in Netflix's romantic comedy film Hot Frosty opposite Dustin Milligan. The 42-year-old actress has appeared in over 40 movies on the Hallmark Channel, earning the moniker &quot;Queen of Hallmark Christmas Movies.&quot;In 2015, she was seen in the Hallmark movie A Christmas Melody, directed by and co-starring Mariah Carey. Her other popular films include A Royal Christmas, The Color of Rain, Matchmaker Santa, Elevator Girl, Family for Christmas, A Wish for Christmas, Pride, Prejudice and Mistletoe, An Unexpected Valentine, to name a few.Stay tuned for more updates about She’s Making a List.