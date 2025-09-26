Is there a post-credits scene in One Battle After Another? Details explored

One Battle After Another has now premiered in theaters, and viewers are curious if the movie features a post-credits scene. The inclusion of scenes post-credits has become prevalent in numerous films, with audiences frequently staying to discover if the narrative suggests further developments. This has raised the question of whether individuals ought to stay in their seats once the movie concludes.

The response is no; One Battle After Another does not feature a post-credits scene. The movie lasts over two hours and conveys a full narrative throughout its primary duration. Certain studios lengthen films by incorporating extra scenes, while others opt to conclude the story without those additions.

In this instance, the specifics have been verified, and viewers are now aware of what to anticipate when the credits conclude. If audiences intend to view the movie, here's what they should be aware of regarding its ending.

One Battle After Another end credits and why it skips post-credits

Leonardo DiCaprio in a tense action scene from One Battle After Another. (Image via Warner Bros)

One Battle After Another does not include a post-credits scene. The film ends once the credits start rolling, and there are no mid-credits or after-credits additions. The narrative closes within the main runtime, leaving no additional footage for audiences to wait for.

The credits instead feature a tribute to Adam Somner, the film’s First Assistant Director and producer, who passed away on November 27, 2024, at the age of 57 after battling anaplastic thyroid cancer.

Somner worked closely with Paul Thomas Anderson and collaborated on projects with directors such as Steven Spielberg, Ridley Scott, and Martin Scorsese. Anderson honored Somner while talking to Variety on November 29, 2024, by saying,

“Adam loved making films more than anyone else ever in the history of the movie business. It was food and drink to him. He made everyone who worked with him feel safe.”

Not every release demands an extra scene, and for One Battle After Another, the conclusion serves as the ultimate remark. By concluding the film with Somner’s tribute, the decision emphasizes the narrative depicted onscreen instead of prolonging it beyond its duration.

The movie is helmed by Paul Thomas Anderson and influenced by Thomas Pynchon’s 1990 book Vineland. Leonardo DiCaprio appears with Sean Penn, Regina Hall, Benicio del Toro, Teyana Taylor, and Alana Haim. The film debuted on September 26, 2025, in the USA and Canada and is currently widely released, receiving positive reviews with a 98% certified fresh score on Rotten Tomatoes.

The movie has no scene following the credits, allowing viewers to exit when the credits start. The film is now showing in cinemas.

