Is Terry Nichols still alive? Details about Oklahoma City Bombing: American Terror subject, explored

Terry Nichols once served in the Army, and years later, he helped build the bomb that tore through a federal building and shocked the country. As stated on FBI.gov website, on the morning of April 19 1995, a rental truck packed with explosives destroyed the Alfred P Murrah Federal Building in Oklahoma City.

The blast killed 168 people, left hundreds injured. FBI website described it as the "worst act of homegrown terrorism" that United States had ever seen. Timothy McVeigh was the man behind the wheel. But Nichols was the one who mixed the chemicals, moved stolen supplies and helped make the bombing possible.

Terry Nichols is alive and remains inside the supermax prison at USP Florence ADMAX as of April 2025. He is serving 161 life sentences without the possibility of parole, according to CNN’s report dated March 31 2025.

Decades later, the Netflix documentary Oklahoma City Bombing: American Terror returns with the story through interviews with survivors, law enforcement and those who witnessed the aftermath firsthand.

Why did the Oklahoma City Bombing occur? Terry Nichols' role and motivations explored

Oklahoma City Bombing: American Terror, released on April 18, 2025, sheds light on Terry Nichols’ motivations and his role in the attack.

As shown in the Netflix documentary, Terry Nichols was heavily involved in preparing the attack. He helped steal explosives, purchase ammonium nitrate, and store the materials needed to construct the bomb that devastated the federal building.

Terry Nichols had renounced his citizenship and written letters expressing anti-federal views before the attack. He stayed away from the site during the explosion but coordinated with McVeigh in the days leading up to it. FBI agents found his fingerprints on receipts and bomb-making materials. The Washington Post reported on November 20, 1997, that he also left behind documents for his ex-wife detailing instructions if he died while carrying out the mission.

According to Los Angeles Times report dated March 29, 2001, McVeigh later referred to the deaths as “collateral damage,” while Terry Nichols never directly expressed remorse. He was convicted in both federal and state courts on charges of conspiracy, manslaughter, and murder.

Who was the President in 1995?

President Bill Clinton On The Telephone (Image via Getty)

Bill Clinton had only been president for a little over two years when the Oklahoma City bombing took place in 1995. At the time, he was still early in his first term. According to an Associated Press report published on April 20 2025, Clinton visited the site within days of the explosion and spoke to the country with a message centred on unity and recovery.

At the Oklahoma City Bombing 30th Anniversary Remembrance Ceremony held on Saturday, April 19, 2025, Clinton delivered a speech, urging Americans to remember the strength and compassion shown by the people of the city. He also referred to the "Oklahoma Standard," a statewide initiative. As stated on Oklahoma Standard website, it promotes the "culture of caring citizens by encouraging Acts of Service, Honor, and Kindness."

How old is Bill Clinton?

Bill Clinton turned 78 in April 2025. He was born on August 19 1946, which made him 48 years old when the bombing happened in 1995.

During his recent speech at the remembrance ceremony, Clinton spoke about political polarization in today’s climate. As quoted by The Guardian, he said:

“If our lives are going to be dominated by efforts to dominate people we disagree with, we’re going to put the 250-year-old march toward a more perfect union at risk.... None of us would ever get much done. Believe me, we’ve all got something to be mad about.”

Clinton remains one of the most recognized figures associated with the tragedy’s aftermath, continuing to speak about its legacy and what it means for civic life today.

