What is Oklahoma City Bombing: American Terror all about? Everything to know 

Oklahoma City Bombing: American Terror is a true documentary film based on the 1995 Oklahoma City bombing, in which 168 people were killed and hundreds were injured. This attack is considered the deadliest domestic terrorist attack in US history.

The one-hour and 24-minute-long documentary film covers all the major events of this tragic attack in chronological order. The film highlights the preparation before the bombing, the rescue operations, the identification of the perpetrators, their motives, the court proceedings, and the aftermath of the blast.

The official summary of the film on Netflix reads:

"This gripping documentary revisits the shocking 1995 bombing of an Oklahoma City federal building, the deadliest act of domestic terrorism in US history."

Oklahoma City Bombing: American Terror is set to release on Netflix on April 18, 2025.

Oklahoma City Bombing: American Terror: Plot explored

Oklahoma City Bombing: American Terror tells the story of the 1995 attack on the Alfred P. Murrah Federal Building. The film features original footage from before the explosion.

The documentary shows how investigators quickly identified and arrested the main suspect, Timothy McVeigh. The film also explores his past and his anti-government views, which were related to the political climate of the time.

The film also shows the court case against Timothy McVeigh and his accomplice, Terry Nichols, showing the trial process and public reaction, and finally, McVeigh's sentencing and the events that followed.

The film also explores the long-term effects of the attack — the psychological state of the victims, their treatment and rehabilitation efforts, and how the attack shocked the entire nation.

The true story behind the Oklahoma City Bombing explored

Aftermath of the bombing of the Alfred P. Murrah Federal Building (Image via Getty)

As per an article by Examiner Enterprise, dated April 17, 2025, 30 years ago, on April 19, 1995, a 4,800-pound fertilizer bomb exploded in a Ryder truck parked outside the north entrance of the Federal Building in Oklahoma City. The blast killed 168 people, including 19 children, and injured nearly 700. The blast destroyed or severely damaged more than 300 surrounding buildings.

As mentioned in the same article, former Oklahoma Gov. Frank Keating said at the time:

“It remains the worst event ever of domestic terrorism in the U.S. And I hope it stays that way.”

The incident shocked the entire country and prompted a massive rescue operation and investigation.

Timothy McVeigh and Terry Nichols, who perpetrated the attack, were arrested soon after the incident. Both were accused of having anti-government and white supremacist ideologies. Their anger was linked to the 1992 Ruby Ridge clash and the 1993 Waco siege, both of which resulted in the deaths of people during government action.

Oklahoma City Bombing: American Terror: All about the cast and crew explored

The Oklahoma City Bombing: American Terror is directed by Greg Tillman. The documentary film features Max Bennett as FBI Agent & Interrogator and Michael Charles Jr. as Timothy McVeigh.

The film's producers include Caitlin Colford, Jennifer Dugan, Aaron L. Ginsburg, William Green, Jeff Hasler, Brian Lovett, Jacob L. Miller, Tiller Russell, and Demetri Tongas.

The film not only tells the sequence of events, but also highlights the bravery of those who showed courage in this disaster.

Through testimonies and interviews from survivors, emergency responders, law enforcement officials, and journalists involved in the event, the film provides a personal and emotional perspective on the tragedy.

The film will release on Netflix on Friday, April 18, 2025. Viewers will need a valid Netflix subscription to watch Oklahoma City Bombing: American Terror.

