It Feeds (2025) ending explained: What is the true nature of the Demon and how does it get defeated?

It Feeds (2025), a supernatural horror film directed by Chad Archibald, premiered in the United States on April 18, 2025. The film was released in Mexico on June 27, 2025. The movie has scary, mysterious, and psychological thriller parts that work together to make a compelling narrative about trauma, possession, and the supernatural.

The movie follows Cynthia Winstone, a reluctant psychic, and her daughter Jordan, who become involved with Riley Harris' life owing to a demon-like entity that is latched onto her. The monster feeds on the pain and trauma of its victims, moving from one person to the next and destroying everything in its path.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for It Feeds (2025). Readers' discretion is advised.

In It Feeds (2025), the story starts when Riley, who needs help, asks Cynthia for advice, but Cynthia turns her down because of her own painful past. For this choice, the demon moves from Riley to Jordan.

Despite being a supernatural entity that needs to be killed, it's a sign of unresolved trauma. The demon feeds on the emotional pain of its hosts, and the only way to kill it is to face and accept the trauma it represents. In the final showdown, Cynthia and Jordan both have to face the trauma they went through in order to break the cycle and get rid of the demon for good.

The nature of the demon in It Feeds (2025)

A still from It Feeds (Image via Black Fawn Distribution)

The demonic creature that haunts Riley and then later Jordan in It Feeds (2025) is not a typical supernatural being; it's a much deeper and darker force: trauma. The movie makes it clear that this demon feeds on emotional pain and suffering, and it sticks to people who haven't dealt with their trauma.

Riley is affected by a curse that runs in her family. Her mother, Samantha, was the first person it hurt. The demon is not just a parasite that feeds on flesh; it is also a representation of mental pain.

Randall, Riley's dad, has seen how terrible it is to lose a wife to this monster, so he tries to save his daughter by giving the demon other people to eat. This last-ditch effort to keep the demon from consuming his daughter's soul shows how far Randall is willing to go to keep Riley safe.

However, the demon holds on to Riley strongly, as it gets powerful with each victim it eats. The more trauma and pain the demon feeds on, the bigger it gets.

The demon latching onto Jordan after Riley is more than just a physical act. It's also a symbolic one. This starts a new cycle when Riley's father accidentally kills her. The demon then moves on to Jordan.

So, the creature isn't just a monster that eats people; it's also a symbol of how trauma can be passed down through generations, feeding on emotional wounds that haven't been healed. This supernatural force is ultimately linked to the emotional histories of the characters.

Riley’s struggle and the tragic death

A still from It Feeds (Image via Black Fawn Distribution)

Riley's beginning in It Feeds (2025) is full of pain and hopelessness. She asks Cynthia for help and talks about the scars on her body that are from the demon's hunger. Even though Cynthia is psychic, she doesn't want to help Riley, which starts a chain of events that ends in Riley's death.

Randall, Riley's dad, thinks he has a way to keep his daughter safe. After seeing how the demon affected his wife, Samantha, Randall starts kidnapping women from the neighborhood and giving them to the demon so it doesn't eat Riley. He tries to control things in the wrong way, which causes more chaos and leads to a horrifying revelation for Jordan.

After seeing Riley's pain, Jordan is determined to save her. When she sneaks into Randall's house to save Riley, she finds out the horrible truth: Randall has been feeding the demon to keep Riley safe. But terrible things happen when Riley tries to escape, and Randall kills his daughter by accident out of nervousness.

Now that the demon is out of Riley's body, it moves on to Jordan to start the cycle all over again. The emotional and supernatural conflict that drives the rest of the movie starts with this event.

Riley’s death symbolizes the destructive nature of the trauma that the demon feeds on. Her death causes so much grief for her family. It's also a turning point that gives a path to the final confrontation with the creature.

Randall’s desperation and the burying of Jordan

A still from It Feeds (Image via Black Fawn Distribution)

Randall's anger grows after Riley's death. When he gets back to town, he kidnaps Jordan because he thinks that burying her alive will cut the demon off from her. He buries her deep underground and locks her in a coffin so that the demon will starve and die without a host.

Although Randall's actions are extreme, they are caused by his deep grief and the trauma of losing both his wife and daughter to the demon. He's ready to kill Jordan because he thinks that's the only way to break the cycle.

But Randall's plan doesn't work because the demon gets more hostile without a host. In a hurry, Cynthia goes to find her daughter and stop the demon from killing her.

The emotional weight of this sequence lies in Cynthia’s struggle to reconcile her past trauma, particularly the suicide of her husband, Daniel, and her need to save her daughter from the same fate.

Cynthia's search for Jordan ends with a fight with the demon in the attic, the same place where her husband died. The final battle between the mother and daughter and the demon takes place in this location, which symbolizes the trauma that both Cynthia and Jordan have been running from. Here, they have to face their worst fears to stop the trauma and get rid of the demon for good.

The final confrontation in It Feeds is a symbolic act of closure

A still from It Feeds (Image via Black Fawn Distribution)

The final confrontation in It Feeds (2025) marks a turning point for both Cynthia and Jordan, both emotionally and symbolically. Cynthia goes into her daughter's mind to face the demon, but when she comes out, she is in the attic, where her husband killed himself.

That evil spirit has been living off of both Cynthia and Jordan's pain and has found safety in this dark part of their shared trauma. In order to face the creature head-on, Cynthia has to remember the painful event of Daniel's death.

However, Jordan is the one who ends up being the key to beating the demon. She finds the strength to face the demon and the memory of her father's death, even though she has been through a lot of emotional pain.

Jordan cuts the rope around Daniel's neck as a sign of freedom, freeing herself from the emotional chains that have been holding her back. Since Daniel's body is gone as she does this, the cycle of trauma is over.

This last act of closure is also about getting over the hurt feelings that come from facing and accepting the past.

Going through the painful memories of her dad's death breaks the cycle of pain and frees her from the monster that has been following her and her family around for a long time. The demon leaves the attic, no longer able to hurt anyone. This is a sign that it can no longer control the family.

Breaking the cycle of trauma

A still from It Feeds (Image via Black Fawn Distribution)

Cynthia's and Jordan's lives have changed a lot by the end of It Feeds. After six months, Cynthia goes into Jordan's mind and finds that it has changed since the fight with the demon. The attic that used to be dark and scary is now a sign of healing. Jordan can let go of the trauma that had been holding her back for so long, now that it doesn't haunt her.

Jordan's last symbolic act is to take her mother up to the attic, where she takes the rope off Daniel's neck, which represents her freedom from the pain of his death. When Daniel's body goes away, so does the demon. This last scene suggests that Jordan has not only overcome her trauma but has also broken the cycle that has been passed down from generation to generation.

The movie hints that Cynthia still has work to do, even though the demon is gone. She will still have to deal with ghosts and other supernatural beings as a psychic, and now that Jordan is doing the same, the family may have to fight other forces in the future.

The ending of It Feeds (2025) brings the story to a close, but it also leaves room for more problems in the future.

