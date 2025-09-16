"It was just like nuts": Justin Tipping reveals the actual inspiration behind the upcoming movie, Him

Justin Tipping is opening up about the real inspiration behind his upcoming film Him. The director has explained that the idea came from his own experiences attending football games during his childhood. While the film is not about sports, he shared that the atmosphere he grew up around helped shape the concept. Tipping recalled moments from these games that left a lasting impression and eventually made their way into the story.

Speaking to Discussing Film in an interview published on September 16, 2025, Tipping described how those events were connected to the new film. He noted that the way fans gathered and transformed themselves in costume stood out to him. Tipping also gave an example from a specific group of fans that played a direct role in shaping the imagery for Him.

While he avoided giving away too much about the plot, he made clear that those experiences became part of the foundation. Justin Tipping revealed that he grew up going to Raiders games in the Bay Area. Fans there would appear in full body paint and gather as a group, creating an image that stayed with him.

The director explained this further by sharing a vivid memory from his time at games. He explained,

“I went to Raiders games growing up [in the Bay]... there’s a place called the Black Hole behind the end zone and everyone just comes head to toe in body paint. It was just nuts.”

Justin Tipping on how football connects to horror and psychology

Justin Tipping speaks at HIM Training Camp Creator Event on August 05, 2025 in Venice, California. (Photo by Tiffany Rose/Getty Images for HIM Training Camp)

In the same conversation, Tipping described why football itself aligns with the horror genre.

“The passion and the fandom, right? Like I grew up in the Bay and went to Raiders games growing up... you don’t have to try very hard in the horror space. You already justifiably can just have anyone show up in the most ridiculous insane thing you want. And it’s actually just pulling from real life,”

he said during an interview segment by Discussing Film. He also linked the physicality of the game to horror elements.

“Violence is inherent in the DNA of the game, the collisions and the impacts and that physicality. It’s really just leaning into making the reality body horror and how we frame it, how we lens it, and the execution of the collisions.”

Tipping further noted that football culture gave him a way to explore deeper themes in Him.

“That left an opportunity to have a lot of fun with the psycho horror of it all and the psychology of some of these athletes who want to be the greatest of all,”

he said in the same interview. By grounding the movie’s origin in these personal stories and linking them with both the visual and physical aspects of football, Justin Tipping made clear how his background shaped the project.

Him is scheduled to be released on September 19, 2025 in the United States. The film will be available to watch in theaters nationwide through Universal Pictures.

