"It’s gross": Kate McKinnon reveals her recent diagnosis of geographic tongue and elaborates on it

Kate McKinnon has shared a health update that surprised many of her fans. In a recent People Magazine interview on September 6, 2025, the actress and comedian said she was diagnosed with geographic tongue. McKinnon was open about the ordeal, describing it in her own blunt and humorous terms.She said to People magazine,"It's gross."During the interview with People, when asked about the last picture she took on her phone, that's when she revealed that it was of her tongue, which she shared with her friend. And the reason behind it was that she and her friend shared the same medical condition of a geographic tongue.Kate McKinnon opens up about being diagnosed with a geographic tongueSpeaking about the condition, Kate explained that she first realized something was wrong when she noticed changes on her tongue."I took a photo of my tongue and sent it to an actor friend of mine," she recalled.She further continued,"We both have the same medical condition. It's called geographic tongue. Your tongue sheds in patches and looks like an atlas, hence the name 'geographic tongue.'"For Kate, the visual of it has been the most disturbing. Nevertheless, she disclosed that she and her friend joke a lot about it, telling them they brag about how geographic they are daily. Even as she was joking about it, McKinnon confessed,"Maybe I shouldn't be saying this in a magazine."More details explored on Kate McKinnonKate McKinnon at The Roses UK Premiere (Image Via Getty)Kate McKinnon Berthold was born on January 6, 1984, and is widely regarded as one of the greatest comedians of her time. She spent ten years from 2012 to 2022 on Saturday Night Live and her impressions and self-created characters turned the most heads.During her time on the show, she was won two Primetime Emmys in 2016 and 2017 in the category of Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series. She was nominated for ten over the course of her stint on SNL.Before her time on the show, Kate became known for her role in The Big Gay Sketch Show from 2007 to 2010. She has performed roles in colors of various cartoons, such as Nature Cat from PBS, as well as The Magic School Bus Rides Again on Netflix. She also voiced Carole Baskin on the Peacock show Joe vs. Carole.Along with the television work, she has appeared in several films. Kate has featured in ensemble comedies such as Sisters, The Office Christmas Party, and Rough Night.She was also a cast member of the action-comedy The Spy Who Dumped Me, the drama Bombshell, and Netflix's The Bubble. She also played the character of Weird Barbie in Greta Gerwig's 2023 movie Barbie.Kate established her sketch comedy career at the Upright Citizens Brigade Theatre before progressing on to television. Her contributions to SNL featured such legendary impersonations of public figures as Hillary Clinton, Ellen DeGeneres, Justin Bieber, and Ruth Bader Ginsburg.Her Hillary Clinton impersonation specifically became a hallmark of SNL throughout the 2016 U.S. presidential election.Kate McKinnon departed Saturday Night Live in 2022 after season 47, closing an era on the show for viewers. She returned in 2023 to host an episode during season 49.More recently, Kate McKinnon starred in The Roses (2025), alongside Olivia Colman, Benedict Cumberbatch, and Andy Samberg.