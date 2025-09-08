  • home icon
  • Movies
  • "It’s gross": Kate McKinnon reveals her recent diagnosis of geographic tongue and elaborates on it

"It’s gross": Kate McKinnon reveals her recent diagnosis of geographic tongue and elaborates on it

By Sakshi Singh
Published Sep 08, 2025 14:59 GMT
&quot;The Roses&quot; Premiere And After Party - Source: Getty
"The Roses" Premiere And After Party (Image via Getty)

Kate McKinnon has shared a health update that surprised many of her fans. In a recent People Magazine interview on September 6, 2025, the actress and comedian said she was diagnosed with geographic tongue. McKinnon was open about the ordeal, describing it in her own blunt and humorous terms.

Ad

She said to People magazine,

"It’s gross."

During the interview with People, when asked about the last picture she took on her phone, that's when she revealed that it was of her tongue, which she shared with her friend. And the reason behind it was that she and her friend shared the same medical condition of a geographic tongue.

Read More: 7 best survival movies to watch if you like The Last of Us

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Kate McKinnon opens up about being diagnosed with a geographic tongue

Ad

Speaking about the condition, Kate explained that she first realized something was wrong when she noticed changes on her tongue.

“I took a photo of my tongue and sent it to an actor friend of mine,” she recalled.

She further continued,

“We both have the same medical condition. It’s called geographic tongue. Your tongue sheds in patches and looks like an atlas, hence the name ‘geographic tongue.’”
Ad

For Kate, the visual of it has been the most disturbing. Nevertheless, she disclosed that she and her friend joke a lot about it, telling them they brag about how geographic they are daily. Even as she was joking about it, McKinnon confessed,

"Maybe I shouldn't be saying this in a magazine."

Read More: 12 best Jack Black movies to watch if you need a comedic break

More details explored on Kate McKinnon

Kate McKinnon at The Roses UK Premiere (Image Via Getty)
Kate McKinnon at The Roses UK Premiere (Image Via Getty)

Kate McKinnon Berthold was born on January 6, 1984, and is widely regarded as one of the greatest comedians of her time. She spent ten years from 2012 to 2022 on Saturday Night Live and her impressions and self-created characters turned the most heads.

Ad

During her time on the show, she was won two Primetime Emmys in 2016 and 2017 in the category of Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series. She was nominated for ten over the course of her stint on SNL.

Before her time on the show, Kate became known for her role in The Big Gay Sketch Show from 2007 to 2010. She has performed roles in colors of various cartoons, such as Nature Cat from PBS, as well as The Magic School Bus Rides Again on Netflix. She also voiced Carole Baskin on the Peacock show Joe vs. Carole.

Ad

Read More: "It was toxic as hell" - Devon Walker confirms his exit from SNL after three seasons

Along with the television work, she has appeared in several films. Kate has featured in ensemble comedies such as Sisters, The Office Christmas Party, and Rough Night.

She was also a cast member of the action-comedy The Spy Who Dumped Me, the drama Bombshell, and Netflix’s The Bubble. She also played the character of Weird Barbie in Greta Gerwig's 2023 movie Barbie.

Ad

Read More: 7 best survival movies to watch if you like The Last of Us

Kate established her sketch comedy career at the Upright Citizens Brigade Theatre before progressing on to television. Her contributions to SNL featured such legendary impersonations of public figures as Hillary Clinton, Ellen DeGeneres, Justin Bieber, and Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Her Hillary Clinton impersonation specifically became a hallmark of SNL throughout the 2016 U.S. presidential election.

Kate McKinnon departed Saturday Night Live in 2022 after season 47, closing an era on the show for viewers. She returned in 2023 to host an episode during season 49.

Ad

Read More: 7 Benedict Cumberbatch roles outside the MCU to watch if you loved him in ‘The Roses’

More recently, Kate McKinnon starred in The Roses (2025), alongside Olivia Colman, Benedict Cumberbatch, and Andy Samberg.

About the author
Sakshi Singh

Sakshi Singh

Sakshi covers skincare, fashion, and makeup as a beauty and lifestyle writer at Sportskeeda. With a background in Mass Communication and Journalism and about 2.5 years of work experience as a content writer at Netscribes India Pvt. Limited, her articles offer an insightful perspective on the skincare, haircare, and fashion trends in vogue.

Sakshi’s desire to pursue a writing career in beauty was due to her early interest in skincare thanks to her mother. Glamzilla and Makeup By Mario are her favorite artists and she follows them to stay up-to-date with the latest trends.

Sakshi makes a point to do thorough research before crafting her content and steer clear of plagiarism and AI to maintain credibility. She values having her own voice in her content pieces.
When not engaged in beauty and lifestyle writing, Sakshi enjoys cooking and baking.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Somava
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications