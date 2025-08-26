"It was toxic as hell" - Devon Walker confirms his exit from SNL after three seasons

Devon Walker has confirmed his exit from Saturday Night Live after three seasons. The comedian made the announcement on Instagram on August 25, 2025. Walker joined the cast in 2022 as a featured player and was promoted to the repertory cast in 2024. His departure comes ahead of the 51st season of the NBC sketch series, set to premiere October 4, 2025.In his post, Devon Walker shared his experience and described his time on the show with the words:“I joined SNL in 2022 with excitement. After three years, I can say it was toxic as hell.”He compared working in the industry to “a bunch of little marriages,” noting that:“Some of ‘em last for a long time if we’re lucky, but most of them are fleeting. Permanent until they’re not.”He thanked fans and colleagues but also said the environment did not meet his expectations. Walker captioned his post, “me and baby broke up,” adding humor by titling his note, “wait…did he quit or did he get fired?” Multiple outlets confirmed the announcement.Devon Walker confirms his SNL exit and experience View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAccording to The Hollywood Reporter, Devon Walker announced he is leaving Saturday Night Live on August 25, 2025, after three consecutive seasons. His Instagram post marked the first official statement about his departure. Walker joined in season 48 in 2022. He later became a repertory cast member for season 50.In his Instagram post, Walker wrote:“Me and the show did three years together, and sometimes it was really cool. Sometimes it was toxic as hell. But we made the most of what it was, even amidst all of the dysfunction. We made a f—ed up lil family.”He also shared a screenshot of a text saying “I’m out” with a celebration emoji. He added that while there were good moments, there were also challenges. People reported on August 25, 2025, that Walker assured fans in an Instagram story:“Just to be clear, this is good news! It was just time for me to do something different. Please don’t be hitting me with the ‘I’m so sorry’ — we not on that at ALL.”He also added that he will talk about the decision further on his podcast, My Favorite Lyrics, soon. Walker also expressed gratitude toward fellow performers Gary and Alex, noting:“More than anything, I’m just really happy I got to do it with Gary and Alex. N—— really went from running a bar show to working together at 30 rock! It’s a beautiful thing.”He concluded by saying:“Anyway, I’m bout to go to Japan. When I get back I’m tryna be in a prestige drama. Ideally something with Julianne Moore.”Devon Walker’s SNL timelineDevon Walker reacts to striking out in a Celebrity Softball game at Kauffman Stadium during the Big Slick Celebrity Weekend benefiting Children's Mercy Hospital (Image via Getty)Devon Walker joined SNL as a featured player in season 48 in 2022. He was promoted to the repertory cast in 2024. Over his three seasons, he frequently appeared in live sketches and on Weekend Update alongside Colin Jost and Michael Che.He became known for impressions of Michael Strahan, Van Jones, and New York City Mayor Eric Adams. Walker also portrayed other public figures, including Shannon Sharpe and Draymond Green, during his run on the show.In addition to live sketches, Devon Walker was part of SNL50: The Anniversary Special in February 2025, which brought together alumni and current cast members for the milestone celebration. His performances were noted for adding variety to the ensemble during the landmark season.Before joining SNL, Walker wrote for Netflix’s Big Mouth and Freeform’s Everything’s Trash. He also released a half-hour stand-up special on Hulu and hosts a podcast called My Favorite Lyrics. Beyond television, Walker has performed in stand-up shows and shared that he hopes to pursue roles in scripted dramas after his departure from the show.Lorne Michaels on cast changesLorne Michaels attends the 85th Annual Peabody Awards at Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel (Image via Getty)Devon Walker’s departure came shortly after executive producer Lorne Michaels hinted at cast shakeups for season 51. In an interview with Puck News published August 22, 2025, Michaels said he felt “pressure to reinvent” the show following its milestone 50th season. He confirmed that James Austin Johnson would continue portraying Donald Trump, but did not specify other returning cast members.Michaels explained that he had held back changes in season 50 to focus on celebrating SNL50: The Anniversary Special, which featured the return of alumni like Kate McKinnon, Kristen Wiig, and Maya Rudolph. He added that the upcoming season would include adjustments to the ensemble. “Yes,” Michaels said when asked if he plans to shake things up, adding:“It’ll be announced in a week or so.”Michaels also spoke about how he approaches decisions, remarking:“There’s a lot of people in that room with a lot of opinions. I make the final decision, obviously. But it’s not as if people don’t let me know how strongly they feel.”He added that while more people have been involved in choices recently, he remains the one with the final say. While he has not disclosed details about what is next, Devon Walker confirmed he is moving on to other projects, starting with a trip to Japan. As NBC prepares for the October premiere, his departure signals the first confirmed cast change of the new season.