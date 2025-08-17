"They were not pleased": Pete Davidson explains why he ended Bupkis and got into trouble with NBC

Pete Davidson has explained why he decided to end his series Bupkis and how the choice led to issues with NBC. The comedian shared that the decision was not made lightly. He said the network was not happy when he informed them about it. The announcement surprised many fans since the show had built a loyal audience and seemed poised for further seasons.

Davidson’s decision also marked a turning point in his relationship with NBC, the network that had been central to much of his career. The cancellation underscored his desire to take control of his creative path and protect his personal well-being, even if it meant disappointing studio executives.

In an interview on The Breakfast Club on August 13, 2025, Pete Davidson said in full,

“They were not pleased"

He continued,

“But, it’s funny, you work for a company for over a decade — I’m pretty sure I brought in a lot of money, worked hard on that show, was a good boy, like promoting [it] and whatnot.”

The show, which ran for two seasons on Peacock, was loosely based on his life. Davidson explained that he felt it had reached its natural end. He also shared that his decision caused tension with the network because they had invested in the project.

While the comedian stressed that there was no lasting conflict, he admitted the moment created a rift. Davidson also reflected on his time with NBC and how it tied into his years on Saturday Night Live. The actor noted that his relationship with the network has been complicated over time.

Pete Davidson on why he ended Bupkis

(L-R) Susan Rovner, Lorne Michaels, Pete Davidson, Edie Falco, Pearlena Igbokwe, Kelly Campbell, Katarina Blom, and Judah Miller attend the Peacock's "Bupkis" World Premiere at The Apollo Theater on April 27, 2023, in New York City (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images)

Pete Davidson said he chose to bring Bupkis to a close because he felt the story was finished. The series premiered in May 2023 and returned with a second season in 2024. Both seasons were released on Peacock, NBCUniversal’s streaming platform. Davidson explained that while the series was based on his experiences, he did not want to stretch the story further.

In a statement to Variety published on March 22, 2024, Davidson said,

“I’ve always seen Bupkis as a window into my life, since it is so personal and about my struggles and family. Of all the work I’ve ever done, Bupkis is by far what I’m most proud of.”

He added his gratitude to Lorne Michaels, Broadway Video, Peacock, and Universal Television for supporting the show. He also noted that this chapter of his life felt complete.

“I do also feel that this part of my life is finished,”

Davidson said at the time, adding that he was eager for his next chapter. On The Breakfast Club, Davidson said the series' direction became difficult to manage. He recalled,

“It just got to a point where I was really tired of my whole career being about my personal life. Then someone suggested Pete should be banging Martha Stewart this season. I was like, I can’t do this.”

Pete Davidson on NBC reaction

Pete Davidson attends Paramount's "Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts" New York Premiere at Kings Theatre on June 05, 2023, in New York City (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/WireImage)

Pete Davidson said NBC executives were surprised by his decision. Speaking on The Breakfast Club, he explained,

“They were not pleased when I said I didn’t want to keep going.”

He added that the network had invested in the series and expected it to continue. NBCUniversal had discussions with Davidson about the cancellation. The company had planned on more seasons, but Davidson’s decision ended those plans. He acknowledged that the situation was tense because of the financial and creative commitments already made.

Davidson admitted the choice had consequences. He said,

“They were upset. I cost people jobs. I took care of the writers and anyone who didn’t get paid, but it still hurt.”

Davidson added that while there was a time when things were not good with NBC, the relationship eventually improved. When asked if he had been blacklisted, he said,

“No, I think we’re cool. I talk to everyone over there now and we’re cool. There was a little time where there was some heat and it wasn’t all good … and I understand why, but it just hurt because it was a place I worked for over a decade.”

Pete Davidson's connection with SNL and NBC

Pete Davidson attends SNL50: The Homecoming Concert at Radio City Music Hall on February 14, 2025, in New York City (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

Pete Davidson also linked his experience with Bupkis to his earlier time on Saturday Night Live. Davidson said he often struggled to fit in at SNL. He described feeling out of place when he joined at age 20, noting that most of the cast members were at different stages of their lives.

“Everyone at SNL was 10, 15 years older than me,”

Davidson told The Breakfast Club. He said he often found it hard to relate to cast members who were getting married or starting families while he was still very young.

Despite that, Davidson credited Kenan Thompson as being supportive from the beginning. He also explained that SNL was a competitive environment where cast members competed for sketches each week.

“It’s not like a team sport. It’s who could be the best this week and have their stuff on the show,” he said.

Davidson admitted he was unprepared when he first joined, explaining that he had never even watched the show at the time. His rise in popularity was also tied to his high-profile relationships, something he acknowledged caused friction.

“I think I did rub people the wrong way”

He continued,

“I think the show as a whole loved it, because they were like, ‘People are talking about SNL.’”

Pete Davidson on future plans

(L-R) Elsie Hewitt and Pete Davidson attend the 13th Annual Blossom Ball at The Pierre Hotel on May 15, 2025, in New York City (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

Pete Davidson also spoke about what comes next. While he did not provide specific details, he said he was working on new material and considering opportunities beyond television. Davidson explained that he wanted to keep challenging himself in ways that felt natural. He added that ending Bupkis opened the door for him to pursue those interests.

He reflected on his career during The Breakfast Club interview on August 13, 2025. Davidson said that in 20 years, he hopes people will view his journey like Robert Downey Jr.’s, someone remembered as a great actor who managed to turn his life around after serious struggles.

He admitted there were moments when he was close to not making it due to drugs, and noted it would have been the “expected headline” if he had overdosed. Instead, he joked that he’d rather surprise people by growing older and redefining himself.

Davidson also opened up about his personal life. He said he feels “guilty and horrible” about the attention his girlfriend, Elsie Hewitt, faces during her pregnancy, explaining that she is a private person and the situation has been difficult for her.

Hewitt is a model and actress known for Teenage Badass (2020), Turnt (2018), and Mostly Ghostly: Have You Met My Ghoulfriend? (2014). The couple announced their pregnancy in July 2025, confirming the news on Instagram. They have been together since March 2025 and made their first red carpet appearance in July 2025.

Davidson is currently starring in The Pickup on Prime Video alongside Eddie Murphy and Keke Palmer. He is also set to appear in How to Rob a Bank, directed by David Leitch, with Nicholas Hoult and Zoë Kravitz. He said these roles represent the kind of variety he wants in the next phase of his career.

