Jonah Hill's extreme weight loss makes him unidentifiable at the set of his latest film, Cut Off

Jonah Hill astonished many with his fresh appearance while filming his forthcoming movie Cut Off. The actor looked nearly unrecognizable while shooting scenes in Los Angeles this week, attracting notice for his significant weight loss. He was spotted in a leopard-patterned turtleneck, tight jeans with black fringe, and a messy blond wig. His trimmed physique and vintage attire made him hard to identify at first sight.

Images released by the Daily Mail and New York Post displayed Jonah Hill shooting scenes with Kristen Wiig for the Warner Bros. comedy. Hill, who also penned and is directing the movie, portrays one of two privileged siblings whose affluent parents discontinue their financial support.

The Superbad and 21 Jump Street star looked noticeably slimmer as he juggled his duties as both actor and director. The movie is set to premiere on July 17, 2026. Hill has not spoken publicly about his change but is reportedly concentrating on his performance and trajectory.

Jonah Hill stuns crew members with major transformation

Actor Jonah Hill walks on the field after the San Diego Padres played the New York Mets at Petco Park . (K.C. Alfred / The San Diego Union-Tribune via Getty Images)

Crew members were reportedly surprised by Hill’s new appearance when filming resumed in early October. According to Page Six's October 7, 2025 report, the actor was photographed moving between takes, reviewing his script, and carrying beverages. The outlet noted that Hill looked “completely unrecognizable” compared to earlier film roles. Kristen Wiig, was also spotted on set wearing a colorful costume as scenes were filmed outside their trailers.

Hill’s transformation reflects his ongoing focus on health and mental well-being. The actor previously discussed his fitness journey in Stutz (2022), his Netflix documentary featuring therapist Phil Stutz.

“When I was a kid, exercise and diet was framed to me as like, ‘There’s something wrong with how you look,’” he said.

“But never once was exercise and diet propositioned to me in terms of mental health.”

Hill has spoken openly about anxiety and body image struggles, revealing on The Tonight Show that he first began training after advice from co-star Channing Tatum.

Jonah Hill continues to focus on work amid public attention

Jonah Hill attends the "Mid 90's" press conference during the 69th Berlinale International Film Festival Berlin (Photo by Matthias Nareyek/Getty Images)

In Cut Off, Jonah Hill and Kristen Wiig play twin siblings adjusting to independent living after their parents discontinue their financial support. The movie signifies Hill's first significant directorial endeavor since Mid90s and brings him together with Wiig for a quirky comedy. The initiative merges comedy with heartfelt topics and showcases Hill's developing artistic style.

In an open letter released in Rolling Stone on August 17, 2022, Hill stated that public appearances had intensified his anxiety.

“I have spent nearly 20 years experiencing anxiety attacks, which are exacerbated by media appearances and public-facing events,” he wrote.

Although he steers clear of the spotlight, Hill actively advocates for mental health awareness via his efforts. On set, he is characterized as composed and committed, keeping his attention on filmmaking and self-improvement.

