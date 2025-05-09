Juliet & Romeo: Release date, plot, and everything we know so far

Juliet & Romeo is an American musical romantic drama film written and directed by Timothy Scott Bogart. It is a contemporary adaptation of William Shakespeare's original play, Romeo and Juliet (1597). The film was released in the United States on May 9, 2025, and is currently playing in theaters nationwide.

The plot is a retelling of the classic tale of Juliet and Romeo, two young lovers who become involved in a passionate affair against the backdrop of their rival families. The film, which is set in a contemporary setting, examines themes of love, struggle, and fate while maintaining the spirit of Shakespeare's original play and adding a new musical viewpoint.

Jamie Ward stars in the film as Romeo, and Clara Rugaard plays Juliet. The Grammy-winning musician Evan "Kidd" Bogart, along with songwriter Justin Gray, created the soundtrack of the movie, which consists of unique pop songs that are used as plot elements throughout.

The songs include Stranger by Clara Rugaard and Jamie Ward, What If I Loved You by Nicholas Podany and Martina Ortiz Luis, and Beat the Same, a recurrent duet that highlights significant points in the lovers' life.

Exploring the plot of Juliet & Romeo

The pop musical Juliet & Romeo (2025) is a reimagining of Shakespeare's famous tragedy. The play's historical backdrop is questioned by the star-crossed lovers in this version, who uncover findings that could change the empire's course. The movie uses creative pop music to express its themes instead of traditional iambic pentameter, providing a new interpretation of the story.

The synopsis of the film reads:

"Set in 1301 at the end of Medieval times, the JULIET & ROMEO Franchise finds our most famous Star-Crossed lovers turning the tides on the history Shakespeare based his own story on, as they reveal the truth to the very future of the Empire."

It continues:

"But the biggest twist in this most beloved of tales, is leaving the poetry of Iambic Pentameter in the past, for the original Pop Music that rockets these ever-present themes right to the heart of our characters in the most surprising, and perhaps most powerful way that has ever been seen, or heard, before... the greatest love story of all time, set to the greatest music of our time."

For US viewers who are interested to watch Juliet & Romeo, which premiered on May 9, 2025, the film is available in theaters. Tickets are available for purchase on websites such as Regal Cinemas and Fandango. Regarding its accessibility to streaming services, there is currently no official information available.

Cast members of Juliet & Romeo

In Juliet & Romeo, Clara Rugard and Jamie Ward lead the cast as the star-crossed lovers. Rebel Wilson portrays Lady Capulet, Juliet's mother, while Jason Isaacs plays Romeo's father, Lord Montague. The Friar is played by Sir Derek Jacobi, while Lord Capulet is played by Rupert Everett.

Supporting cast in Juliet & Romeo

The movie features a talented ensemble of cast in supporting roles, some of whom are listed as follows:

Tayla Parx as Rosaline

Dan Fogler as The Apothecary

Nicholas Podany as Mercutio

Ferdia Walsh-Peelo as Tybalt

Rupert Graves as Prince Escalus

Martina Ortiz Luis as Veronica

Alex Grech as Tommaso

Dennis Andres as Lord Paris

Ledisi as Vesante

Max Parker as Benvolio

Zac Bellward as Leopold.

