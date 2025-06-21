Kate Upton Net Worth — Fortune explored as actress welcomes baby no. 2 with husband Justin Verlander

Model and actress Kate Upton recently welcomed her second child with husband Justin Verlander. TMZ Sports reported that their son, Bellamy Brooks Verlande, was born on Thursday, June 19, 2025.

Upton and Verlander have been together since 2014 and tied the knot in November 2017, just days after the MLB pitcher's then-team, the Houston Astros, won the World Series. They are also parents to daughter Genevieve, 6.

It is worth noting that Verlander, who currently plays for the San Francisco Giants, has been placed on paternity leave.

Kate rose to fame in the early 2010s, appearing on the covers of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue. She also starred in films like Tower Heist (2011) and The Other Woman (2014). According to Celebrity Net Worth, she boasts an estimated fortune of $20 million.

Kate Upton is the great-granddaughter of Whirlpool Corporation co-founder Frederick Upton

Born Katherine Elizabeth Upton in June 1992, the actress grew up in St. Joseph, Michigan, and later Melbourne, Florida. According to Vogue's 2012 profile on the model, her mother, Shelley, is a former tennis champion. Meanwhile, her father is a high school athletics director.

Notably, she is the niece of former U.S. Representative Fred Upton. Her great-grandfather was Frederick Upton, who co-founded Whirlpool Corporation. However, per Celebrity Net Worth, she is not set to inherit money from the Whirlpool family trust. Frederick donated most of his money to charities upon his death.

Kate Upton with daughter Genevieve - Source: Getty

Kate Upton attended the Holy Trinity Episcopal Academy and was an avid horse rider. Growing up, she participated in numerous horseback riding competitions at the national level. She boasts five American Paint Horse Under-13 Championship trophies and one 14-18 Championship.

Per the outlet, in 2008, she signed with Elite Model Management in Miami. She soon moved to NYC, signing with IMG Models. Upton first modeled for the clothing brands Garage and Dooney & Bourke. Between 2010 and 2011, she was the face of Guess.

The model first appeared in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue in 2011, in its body paint segment. The publication named her Rookie of the Year for the issue. The same year, she went viral for doing the "Dougie" (a dance move) at a Los Angeles Clippers game.

Since then, Kate Upton has appeared on the covers of Sports Illustrated's Swimsuit Issues in 2012, 2013, and 2017. She also graced the cover of Vanity Fair's 100th-anniversary issue in 2013. Her other editorial appearances include Vogue, Harper's Bazaar, Mademoiselle, GQ, Cosmopolitan, V, and Esquire, among several others.

In 2012, Models.com ranked Upton as the fifth sexiest model, and Maxim listed her in its Hot 100 list. A year later, she made the top three on AskMen's Top 99 Women list. She was also the Model of the Year at the 10th annual Style Awards at the Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week, the same year. In 2014, People named her the Sexiest Woman Alive.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, she was the highest-paid model in 2014, with roughly $7 million in earnings that year. However, she made half that figure in 2015.

In addition to modeling, Kate Upton has worked in the entertainment industry. She has starred in films like The Layover, The Disaster Artist, and The Other Woman. The latter, alongside Cameron Diaz and Leslie Mann, earned her a Teen Choice Award nomination.

On the personal front, Kate Upton began dating then-Detroit Tigers baseball player Justin Verlander in early 2014. They were engaged in 2016 and married a year later. Their daughter Genevieve was born in 2018.

The couple purchased an estate in Beverly Hills for a whopping $5.25 million in 2016. The one-and-a-half-acre property built in 1976 served as their residence and featured a pool and spa, multiple outdoor lounge areas, a tennis court, and a maid's room. They sold the mansion in October 2022 to Timothée Chalamet for $11 million.

In August 2021, Kate Upton and Justin Verlander bought a $6.5 million home in Jupiter, Florida. They also own an undeveloped plot in the town where they plan to build a home. In 2023, they purchased a $16.75 million New York City penthouse after Verlander signed with the Mets.

Kate Upton and husband Justin Verlander are known to keep their private lives out of the public eye. They first sparked pregnancy rumors earlier this year when the Daily Mail published pictures of a beach outing where the model had a baby bump.

