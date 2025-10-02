Kill Bill: The Whole Body Affairs is set to release in theatres in early December with a bonus scene

Kill Bill: The Whole Body Affairs will reach theatres in early December 2025 with a bonus scene included. The combined cut joins the two original films into one continuous presentation. Lionsgate announced the rollout on October 1, 2025 and set a December 5, 2025 release date for select cinemas. Quentin Tarantino issued a statement that he wrote and directed it as one movie and that he was glad fans could see it as one movie. The full film runs for about four hours and seven minutes from start to finish.

The presentation removes the first film's cliffhanger and the second film's recap at the start. The release will add a seven-and-a-half-minute animated sequence focused on O-Ren Ishii. The sequence was produced in Japan and was completed before this release. Lionsgate will distribute the film in major markets and will publish ticketing information through theatre chains.

Kill Bill: The Whole Body Affairs brings both films together

O-Ren Ishii stands with her entourage in a corridor scene. (Image via A Band Apart)

Kill Bill: The Whole Body Affairs is presented as a single project. The combined presentation stitches Vol. 1 and Vol. 2 into one timeline. It removes the Vol. 1 cliffhanger and the Vol. 2 recap. That change creates a continuous narrative between scenes. The combined cut runs for roughly four hours and seven minutes and includes an intermission in many screenings.

The project has appeared in limited public screenings in the past, including festival showings and event runs at the director’s cinemas. Lionsgate said the film will play in major markets on December 5, 2025. Presentations will include 70mm and 35mm formats. Distributors will release ticket and schedule details through theatre chains and ticket platforms.

Kill Bill: The Whole Body Affairs features an unreleased sequence

The Bride rides a yellow motorcycle through a city at night. (Image via A Band Apart)

The release adds an animated sequence that runs seven and a half minutes. The sequence focuses on the character O-Ren Ishii. The animation was produced in Japan and completed prior to this release. Tarantino said,

"I wrote and directed it as one movie — and I’m so glad to give the fans the chance to see it as one movie,"

in a statement reported on October 1, 2025 by Variety. The director also said,

"The best way to see Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair is at a movie theater in glorious 70mm or 35mm,"

in the same report. Kill Bill: The Whole Body Affairs will run with an intermission in many screenings.

The original films were released in 2003 and 2004. Vol. 1 opened on October 10, 2003. Vol. 2 followed in April 2004. The two films grossed more than $330 million worldwide. The combined cut first screened at Cannes in 2006. Audiences now will see Kill Bill: The Whole Body Affairs in a public release.

Kill Bill: The Whole Body Affairs will play in multiple cities.

