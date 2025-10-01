7 Louis Partridge movies and shows to watch if you loved him in ‘House Of Guinness’

The recently released Louis Partridge-starrer, House Of Guinness, has piqued audience interest because it comes from Steven Knight, the same creator responsible for the popular Peaky Blinders (2013). In the eight-episode historical drama, the narrative focuses on Benjamin Guinness, the visionary behind the Guinness brewery, and the fate of his four children after his unfortunate passing.

In the show, Louis Partridge plays Edward Guinness. It is always a big ask to portray historical figures with repute, but the 22-year-old English actor seems to be doing a good job capturing the small details. Even though House Of Guinness starts off a little slow, the story picks up pace in due time and has its fair share of power conflicts, shocking betrayals and more.

Viewers who enjoyed watching Louis Partridge in House Of Guinness should make a point to check out the movies and shows mentioned on this list that showcase his passion and skills.

Pistol, Enola Holmes and five other exciting titles starring Louis Partridge that prove he has potential

1) Medici (2016)

Louis Partridge fans shouldn't miss out on this underrated historical drama (Image via Lux Vide)

House Of Guinness is not Louis Partridge's first drama with a historically significant narrative. Back in 2016, he appeared in Medici, which contains a total of three seasons and 24 episodes in total. Set in 15th-century Florence, the show explores the history and legacy of the House of Medici and their exploits in politics and the arts.

Louis Partridge appeared in the third season, wherein he portrayed Piero de' Medici, the son of Lorenzo de' Medici, also known as Lorenzo the Magnificent, and Clarice Orsini. In addition to Partridge, Medici also stars Richard Madden, Stuart Martin, Daniel Sharman, and others.

Medici boasts a well-developed storyline elevated by layered characters portrayed by skilled actors. It is regrettable that the show didn't get the mainstream attention it deserved when it aired.

Where to watch: Medici can be streamed on Apple TV+, Prime Video and Tubi.

2) Paddington 2 (2017)

Paddington 2 is an entertaining watch for the whole family (Image via Warner Bros)

Directed by Paul King, this movie starring Louis Partridge will particularly appeal to viewers who have fond memories of Michael Bond's books. The second installment in the Paddington film series, it features Ben Whishaw as the voice of the titular character, Paddington.

In Paddington 2, Paddington moves in with the Brown family in Windsor Gardens. He works multiple odd jobs to put together enough money to buy his aunt the perfect gift for her 100th birthday. Unfortunately, he is framed and wrongfully arrested, but his family makes a plan to prove his innocence.

Louis Partridge plays G-Man, a friend of Paddington's adoptive brother, Jonathan Brown, who adopts the name "J-Dog". It is not always easy to mix animation and live-action, but Paddington 2 gets the balance just right with enough clever lines thrown in to keep viewers entertained from start to finish.

Where to watch: Paddington 2 is available on HBO Max, Prime Video and Apple TV+.

3) Enola Holmes (2020)

As per reports, Enola Holmes 3 is currently in production (Image via Netflix)

Harry Bradbeer's mystery film is based on Nancy Springer's The Enola Holmes Mysteries. In the lead is Millie Bobby Brown, who rose to international fame after appearing on Stranger Things (2016). The teenage sister of well-known detective Sherlock Holmes, Enola, embarks on a journey to London to find her mother, Eudoria Holmes, portrayed by Helena Bonham Carter.

Louis Partridge plays Viscount Tewkesbury, who meets Enola when he tries to run away from home. Even though she doesn't have the best first impression of Tewkesbury, their relationship evolves with time. Louis Partridge reprises his role in Enola Holmes 2, which was released in 2022.

Brown's spirited portrayal of Enola is one of the best things about the movie. She has plenty of strengths along with a few flaws, which helps make her character likable and relatable. Enola Holmes boasts a clever plot complemented by charming characters and well-placed light-hearted moments.

Where to watch: Enola Holmes is available for streaming on Netflix.

4) Pistol (2022)

This show is a must-watch for music lovers (Image via FX)

This Louis Partridge show created quite the buzz when it was released because the narrative is centered around the well-known punk rock band, Sex Pistols. Formed in 1975, the band is held in high regard around the world because it is credited with pioneering the British punk rock movement.

The show, containing six episodes, explores how the iconic band started and gained prominence in the music scene. Toby Wallace, Anson Boon, Jacob Slater, Christian Lees, and Louis Partridge play the different members of the band, Steve Jones, Johnny Rotten, Paul Cook, Glen Matlock and Sid Vicious, respectively.

The best thing about this show is that it cleverly fuses fact and fiction to create a viewing experience that will please viewers who follow the band and even those who might not be too familiar.

Where to watch: Pistol can be streamed on Prime Video, Apple TV+ and Plex.

5) The Lost Girls (2022)

Partridge delivered a memorable performance as Peter Pan (Image via Livia De Paolis Instagram)

The characters in this Louis Partridge fantasy film will be familiar to bookworms who have read Peter Pan. Directed by Livia De Paolis, it is based on a novel by Laurie Fox. It is interesting to note that Paolis is also the lead actress in the movie. She plays Wendy, a descendant of the original Wendy Darling.

The narrative is set many years after J.M. Barrie's original novel. It revolves around Peter Pan's (Louis Partridge) promise to keep coming back to the Darlings. The movie also stars Ella-Rae Smith, Joely Richardson, Vanessa Redgrave, and others.

Critics have been divided about Paolis' portrayal of Wendy, but most movie lovers agree that Louis Partridge certainly stood out. Even though the premise is very interesting, the narrative needed more whimsy to stay in tune with the magical vibe of Peter Pan.

Where to watch: The Lost Girls is available on Apple TV+, Prime Video and Roku.

6) Disclaimer (2024)

Disclaime's intelligent narrative keeps the viewer guessing (Image via Apple TV+)

Containing seven episodes in total, this Louis Partridge show is an adaptation of Renée Knight's novel. Cate Blanchett plays Catherine Ravenscroft, a celebrated journalist who is respected by her peers and readers. However, her life becomes complicated when a novel threatens to reveal a secret from her past.

In Disclaimer, Louis Partridge plays Jonathan Brigstocke, son of Stephen and Nancy Brigstocke. He had met Catherine in Italy 20 years ago. Stephen, portrayed by Kevin Kline, holds Catherine responsible for the death of his son.

Disclaimer is the kind of show that needs the viewer to pay attention because only then is it possible to put two and two together. The complex narrative is further elevated by the cinematic shots that capture the brevity of each scene.

Where to watch: Disclaimer can be viewed on Apple TV+.

7) Argylle (2024)

Argylle is funny, action-packed and engaging (Image via Apple TV+)

Out of all the titles on this list, this movie starring Louis Partridge is the perfect choice for a no-brainer weekend binge. Directed by Matthew Vaughn, it stars Bryce Dallas Howard as Elly Conway, a writer who is famous for her Argylle series. When the contents of her book match the covert operations of a real-life spy organization, Elly is pulled into the dangerous world of espionage.

In the movie, Henry Cavill plays Argylle, the main character in Elly's book. Louis Partridge plays the younger version of the same character. Argylle also stars Sam Rockwell, Dua Lipa, John Cena, Samuel L. Jackson, and more.

The movie has its fair share of clichés, but one thing that Argylle does without doubt is to entertain the audience. The plot has one twist after another, making it very hard to predict what is going to happen next.

Where to watch: Argylle is available for streaming on Apple TV+.

At 22, Louis Partridge's acting career is still in its early stages, and these promising titles make it clear that if he continues to push himself, he will become an industry favorite very soon.

